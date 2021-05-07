Janice Eugenia Grantham, 72, of Dyersburg passed away on April 27 with family at her side. She was born in Memphis Tennessee on June 7, 1948 to Eugene and Dorothy Strickland.

Jan and her husband, Jim, made Dyersburg their home for over 30 years. She was the bookstore manager at Dyersburg State Community College for over 18 years, until her retirement. Her hobbies included shopping for clothes, especially hitting the sales! She always dressed impeccably and there was never a hair out of place. She also enjoyed sewing clothes for the 10-inch dolls she collected.

She was preceded in death by her son, Jon Erick Strickland; her father, Eugene Strickland; a brother, Jerry Strickland; and a sister, Mary Bowie.

Jan is survived by her husband of 31 years, Jim, of the home; a step-son, John Erick Grantham, of Brighton TN; a step-grandson, Caleb Grantham, of Ripley TN; her mother, Dorothy Gardner, of Oxford MS; a sister, Dee Reid, of Oxford MS; a brother, Mike Bryan, of Barton MS; and many friends and colleagues whom she worked with over the years.

Services will be private. Condolences may be offered at carneyfuneralhome.com.