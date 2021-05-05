Regents School of Oxford announces new campus location

Regents School of Oxford will soon get a new home.

On Wednesday, the school announced the purchase of 18 acres of wooded land where it will build a new campus for its 3K through 12th grade programs. The site is still located in the College Hill community, near the school’s current campus at 14 County Road 130.

The new campus will be near the soon-to-be completed East Pat Patterson Parkway as part of the West Oxford Loop extension project. Once built, Regents’ new location will be able to serve 550 students, including indoor and outdoor learning spaces, parking and an improved sports complex, along with a performing arts space.

“At Regents, we study the Classics and are taught to cherish beauty, which will drive our design,” said Regents Board of Directors Chairman Beth Paul. “We want to amplify the beautiful God-given surroundings and aesthetically communicate high quality. We look forward to matching the quality of our facilities with the quality of our programs, providing the best learning environment for our students both inside and out.”

Regents began the planning process for its new campus in April, launching a master campus planning process with McCarty Architects and Innovative Construction Management (ICM). The first phase of the project will include a new Upper School to meet the growing demand for Regents’ sixth through 12th grade programs, and a multipurpose gym.

The Upper School will include two classrooms per grade with 18 students per classroom.

The land acquisition phase of the project is fully funded, which allows Regents to turn its attention to completing the first phase funding over the next year for a building start date in 2022. Benton Smith has been tapped to serve as Regents Capital Campaign Committee Chairman and will work with the Regents Board of Directors and Regents Executive Head of School, Jason Wood.

Regents School of Oxford is a Classical Christian school that opened in 2000.