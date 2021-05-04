expand
Ad Spot

May 4, 2021

Shelby Jean Smith

By Staff Report

Published 11:39 am Tuesday, May 4, 2021

Mrs. Shelby Jean Smith, 80, died Thursday, April 29, 2021, with her husband and three sons by her side at Baptist Memorial Hospital North MS. A memorial service will be held Thursday, May 6, 2021, at 1:00 P.M. in the Chapel of Waller Funeral Home. Visitation will be prior to the service beginning at 11:30 A.M. 

Mrs. Smith was born in Knoxville, TN on August 12, 1940, to the late Shirley and Isabelle Bohanan. She was a talented artist who enjoyed painting and was particularly skilled in landscapes. She enjoyed participating in local art shows and was proud to claim awards from the Oxford Artists’ Guild. While raising her boys, she enjoyed traveling and visited the Smoky Mountains any time they could get away. Later in life, she and her husband enjoyed cruising and he smiles recalling that they must have been on over 50 cruises together. Mrs. Smith worked as a realtor and in the University of Mississippi Air Force ROTC department. Gathering with those she loved was an important part of her life. She cherished time spent with her bunco friends and was most happy during large family gatherings, often directing those around her! Gardening was a passion and she spent hours joyously tending to her flowers. 

She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Dr. Lewis Smith of Oxford; three sons, Lewis Michael Smith and his wife, Karon of Hernando, MS, Hilton Edward Smith and his wife, Michele of Saltillo, MS and Christopher Charles “Chris” Smith and his wife, Dee of Marietta, GA; two brothers, Steve Bohanan and Greg Bohanan both of Knoxville, TN; five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Dean Phillips. 

Expressions of sympathy or memorial contributions in Mrs. Smith’s memory may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or The Pantry, P.O. Box 588, Oxford, MS 38655. 

For additional information or to leave an online condolence, please call 662.234.7971 or visit www.wallerfuneralhome.com.  

 

More News

Shelby Jean Smith

Oxford man facing domestic violence charge

Batesville man arrested on child neglect charge

Lafayette High School announces Valedictorian and Salutatorian for Class of 2021

Crime

Oxford man facing domestic violence charge

Crime

Batesville man arrested on child neglect charge

Education

Lafayette High School announces Valedictorian and Salutatorian for Class of 2021

Business

Oxford Newsmedia Office moves to West Oxford Loop

Business

Eggs and Issues 2021: Rep. Brady Williamson defends tourism tax stance

Elections

Absentee voting for Oxford’s municipal elections now open

Education

Need-To-Know: Ole Miss Commencement 2021 

Crime

Oxford man arrested for attempted break-in at Lafayette County Courthouse

Crime

Oxford man arrested for credit card fraud

Education

Lafayette Students win in 2021 Mississippi History Day State Contest

Education

Oxford School District to hold public retirement reception for Brian Harvey

Events

Eggs and Issues Breakfast and Legislative Update happening Friday

Education

Dr. Adam Pugh announces retirement as Lafayette County school superintendent

News

City of Oxford Unveils Plans for New $1 Million Animal Resource Center

Events

President Barack Obama Virtually Visits Square Books for Independent Bookstore Day

Lafayette County

MDOT to make adjustments to Highway 6 – F.D. “Buddy” East Parkway intersection

Crime

Bomb Scare at the Courthouse in Batesville

Education

Oxford High School announces Valedictorian and Salutatorian for Class of 2021

Business

North Mississippi Gains A Factory, 1,200 Jobs

Business

Oxford Aldermen uphold Waffle House location decision by Planning Commission

Events

Pop Up Oxford Spring Edition begins this week

News

Horticulturist to host “traveling garden party” at the Armory Pavilion on Friday

Lafayette County

MSDH: 33 percent of Lafayette County residents fully vaccinated, second highest in state

Education

Oxford’s Karthikeyan named semifinalist for Board of Education’s junior student representative