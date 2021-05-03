expand
Ad Spot

May 3, 2021

Oxford man facing domestic violence charge

By Jake Thompson

Published 10:49 am Monday, May 3, 2021

An Oxford man is facing a felony domestic violence charge following an altercation.

On April 29, investigators with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department arrested Jordan Burnett, 26, and charged him with Domestic Violence-Aggravated Assault.

Burnett was involved in a fight where he was accused of strangulation, according to the sheriff’s department. He was issued a $50,000 bond, but is being placed on a hold by the Mississippi Department of Corrections.

More News

Oxford man facing domestic violence charge

Batesville man arrested on child neglect charge

Lafayette High School announces Valedictorian and Salutatorian for Class of 2021

No. 19 Ole Miss sweeps doubleheader, series against No. 13 South Carolina

Crime

Oxford man facing domestic violence charge

Crime

Batesville man arrested on child neglect charge

Education

Lafayette High School announces Valedictorian and Salutatorian for Class of 2021

Business

Oxford Newsmedia Office moves to West Oxford Loop

Business

Eggs and Issues 2021: Rep. Brady Williamson defends tourism tax stance

Elections

Absentee voting for Oxford’s municipal elections now open

Education

Need-To-Know: Ole Miss Commencement 2021 

Crime

Oxford man arrested for attempted break-in at Lafayette County Courthouse

Crime

Oxford man arrested for credit card fraud

Education

Lafayette Students win in 2021 Mississippi History Day State Contest

Education

Oxford School District to hold public retirement reception for Brian Harvey

Events

Eggs and Issues Breakfast and Legislative Update happening Friday

Education

Dr. Adam Pugh announces retirement as Lafayette County school superintendent

News

City of Oxford Unveils Plans for New $1 Million Animal Resource Center

Events

President Barack Obama Virtually Visits Square Books for Independent Bookstore Day

Lafayette County

MDOT to make adjustments to Highway 6 – F.D. “Buddy” East Parkway intersection

Crime

Bomb Scare at the Courthouse in Batesville

Education

Oxford High School announces Valedictorian and Salutatorian for Class of 2021

Business

North Mississippi Gains A Factory, 1,200 Jobs

Business

Oxford Aldermen uphold Waffle House location decision by Planning Commission

Events

Pop Up Oxford Spring Edition begins this week

News

Horticulturist to host “traveling garden party” at the Armory Pavilion on Friday

Lafayette County

MSDH: 33 percent of Lafayette County residents fully vaccinated, second highest in state

Education

Oxford’s Karthikeyan named semifinalist for Board of Education’s junior student representative