April 30, 2021

Oxford Newsmedia Office moves to West Oxford Loop

By Anna Guizerix

Published 4:49 pm Friday, April 30, 2021

Oxford Newsmedia, LLC has found a new home in the Parkway Center on West Oxford Loop.

Previously located on Skyline Drive off of Highway 30, offices for the Oxford Eagle and Oxford Magazine will now be located closer to Oxford’s retail corridor on the west side of town.

Located near Endurance Physical Therapy, Ross Family Dental Clinic, R&R Cookies and Advance Auto Parts, the new office is a location Publisher Rebecca Alexander described as “ideal for years to come.”

“We are pleased to be able to find a space that perfectly suited our needs, and was in a high traffic corridor on West Oxford Loop and should work well for years to come,” Alexander said.

The new Oxford Newsmedia office is located at 2714 West Oxford Loop, Suite 161. Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The phone number remains the same: 662-234-4331 for the main office, and 662-234-2222 for circulation.

