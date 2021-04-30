expand
April 30, 2021

Alice Michie Caldwell

By Staff Report

Published 12:39 pm Friday, April 30, 2021

Mrs. Alice Michie Caldwell, 88, died Monday, April 26, 2021, at Baptist Hospital in Jackson, MS. The graveside service was held Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at 3:00 P.M. in Oxford Memorial Cemetery in Oxford, MS with Rev. Randy Bain officiating. 

Born in Memphis, TN to the late Robert David and Alice Bishop Michie, Alice grew up in Memphis spending her summers at Horseshoe Lake where she grew to love fishing even to the age of eighty-eight. Early in her marriage, Mrs. Caldwell enjoyed working with her husband, Joe, in their florist and restaurant. The florist fostered her love of flowers and she enjoyed working in her flower garden at home. She also worked at Noel Hodge Furniture Store and Baker’s Dress Shop. She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. Her children fondly remember their father cooking at home because she didn’t enjoy cooking. Her joy in completing jigsaw puzzles motivated her to get everyone around her involved. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph “Joe” E. Caldwell; a daughter, Linda Caldwell; a sister, Betty Jo Evans; and a grandson John Davis. 

She is survived by two daughters, Janet Kellum and her husband, Stacy, of Jackson, MS and Betty Louise Davis of Jackson, MS; a son, James “Jim” Caldwell and his wife, Cathy, of Prattville, AL; a sister, Cameron Fox of Clinton, MS; eight grandchildren, Bill Kellum, David Kellum, Joseph Kellum, Matt Caldwell, Holly Caldwell, Sam Caldwell, Jim Davis, and Cindy McWilliams; eight great grandchildren; and an extended family member, Mark Davis of Oxford, MS 

Memorial contributions in Mrs. Caldwell’s memory may be made to any charity of the donor’s choice. 

For additional information or to leave an online condolence, please call 662.234.7971 or visit www.wallerfuneralhome.com. 

 

