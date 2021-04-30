expand
April 30, 2021

Oxford City Hall on Friday, June 12, 2020. (Jake Thompson/Oxford Eagle)

Absentee voting for Oxford’s municipal elections now open

By Jake Thompson

Published 1:29 pm Friday, April 30, 2021

Oxford residents who will be unable to vote in-person for the June 8 general election can now cast their ballots.

Absentee voting for this summer’s municipal elections began this week and will run through June 5. Anyone who wishes to cast an absentee ballot must bring valid photo identification to Oxford’s City Hall, where a voting area is set up in the first floor lobby.

Only residents living inside Oxford’s city limits are eligible to vote in municipal elections. Any residents who have not registered to vote can do so before May 10 at 5 p.m. Voter registration can be done at City Hall or at the Lafayette County Circuit Clerk’s office located inside the Lafayette County Courthouse. Both locations are at the downtown Square.

All six alderman seats, as well as the office of mayor, are up for grabs in this year’s municipal elections. Ward I and IV’s races will see incumbents Rick Addy and Kesha Howell-Atkinson serve another term on the Board of Aldermen, respectively, with both running unopposed in the general election.

Mayoral:

Mayor Robyn Tannehill (I)

Brandon Pettis (I)

Kyle Davis (R)

 

Ward I:

Rick Addy (D)

 

Ward II:

Alderman Mark Huelse (R)

Afton Thomas (D)

 

Ward III:

L. McQueen Miscamble (R)

Brian Hyneman (D)

 

Ward IV:

Alderman Kesha Howell-Atkinson (D)

 

Ward V:

Alderman Preston Taylor (D)

Barney Chadwick (R)

 

Ward VI:

Alderman Jason Bailey (R)

Miguel Centellas (D)

 

At-Large:

Alderman John Morgan (I)

Linda Porter Bishop (D)

 

