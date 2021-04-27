Mr. William E. Strickland, 95, died Friday, April 23, 2021, at the MS State VA Home in Oxford, MS. The funeral service was held Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at 11:00 A.M. at North Oxford Baptist Church with Rev. David Bodenheimer and Rev. Scott Thomas officiating. Visitation was prior to the service beginning at 10:00 A.M. at the church. Burial followed in Clear Creek Cemetery.

Mr. Strickland was a decorated veteran of the United State Army, 104th Infantry Division, also widely known as the “Timberwolves.” To recognize his distinguished service as a combat infantryman during WWII, he was awarded three bronze stars and a Purple Heart. He was a great story teller and his family recalls the pride in his voice recounting countless tales from his time in the military. His vast knowledge of history, confederate leaders and military events could captivate a crowd with stories that often started with “I don’t know if I’ve told you this before…”.

Mr. Strickland’s civic involvement began as an Oxford Jaycee (Junior Chamber of Commerce) and he attended several national Jaycee events. In 1960, he was recognized by the Oxford Civic Club for his commitment to numerous local service organizations and named “Oxford’s Outstanding Young Man”. He was a self-proclaimed “staunch Baptist” longtime and active member of North Oxford Baptist Church and felt it to be his life’s purpose to share the gospel of his Lord with non-believers and convert liberal thinking minds. Mr. Strickland was a skilled woodworker and he owned Strickland Furniture from 1960-1969.

He enjoyed life in a way that should be admired. He loved Oxford, Ole Miss and Mississippi and truly embodied the sentiment of “We Get To Live Here”. Great days were spent with his coffee club friends, playing golf, watching Rebel sports or dancing with wife. She smiles recalling that anywhere there was music, they danced! His love of history fueled a love of traveling and they often packed up their old travel van and visited historic confederate cemeteries around the Country. A bucket list trip brought he and his wife back to Germany where they toured locations (often off the beaten path) from his military service.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Luther Felix and Mary Belle Lindsey Strickland, five sisters, Flocene Murphy, Dollye Smith, Lorraine Starr, Evelyn Hawkins and June Hester and one brother, Leslie Strickland.

Survivors include his wife, Kathryn “Kittye” Strickland of Oxford; three daughters, Pattye Lyles and her husband, James of Brandon, MS, Janie Strickland of Arlington, TX and Julie Jones Anderson and her husband, Paul of Oxford; two sons, William E. “Chip” Strickland and his wife, Beth of Summerville, SC and Les Jones and his wife, Sheila of Madison, MS; eight grandchildren, Chris Lyles, Jane Clare Edwards (Robert), Emily Strickland (Jasin), Hannah Strickland (Steve), Allison Graham (Aaron), Grant Jones (Neeley), Will Anderson and Kate Anderson; sis great-grandchildren and numerous beloved nieces and nephews.

Memorial contributions in Mr. Strickland’s memory may be made to North Oxford Baptist Church, P.O. Box 1700, Oxford, MS 38655.