expand
Ad Spot

April 27, 2021

Ole Miss football parts way with offensive line coach

By Jake Thompson

Published 4:50 pm Tuesday, April 27, 2021

Lane Kiffin will spend the first part of the offseason looking for a new offensive line coach.

Ole Miss confirmed reports that surfaced on Tuesday stating Kiffin dismissed Randy Clements, the Rebels current person tasked with leading the offensive line.

Clements was also the run game coordinator for the Rebels.

“After meeting with Coach Clements, it was determined that it’s in the best interest of both sides to part ways,” read a statement from Kiffin. “We’re grateful to Coach for the job he did for our team over the past year, and we wish him and his family the very best moving forward.”

On Saturday, Clements was on the sideline during the annual Grove Bowl that concludes spring practice.

Clements was one of Kiffin’s first hires after being named the next head coach at Ole Miss. The former Florida State assistant was hired on Dec. 16, 2019, a little more than a week after Kiffin’s hiring became official.

This is the second firing by Kiffin following his first season at Ole Miss. Three days after the Rebels’ loss at LSU on Dec. 19 in the regular season finale, Kiffin let go then-defensive line coach Deke Adams.

More News

Ole Miss football parts way with offensive line coach

Lafayette Students win in 2021 Mississippi History Day State Contest

Oxford School District to hold public retirement reception for Brian Harvey

Eggs and Issues Breakfast and Legislative Update happening Friday

Education

Lafayette Students win in 2021 Mississippi History Day State Contest

Education

Oxford School District to hold public retirement reception for Brian Harvey

Events

Eggs and Issues Breakfast and Legislative Update happening Friday

Education

Dr. Adam Pugh announces retirement as Lafayette County school superintendent

News

City of Oxford Unveils Plans for New $1 Million Animal Resource Center

Events

President Barack Obama Virtually Visits Square Books for Independent Bookstore Day

Lafayette County

MDOT to make adjustments to Highway 6 – F.D. “Buddy” East Parkway intersection

Crime

Bomb Scare at the Courthouse in Batesville

Education

Oxford High School announces Valedictorian and Salutatorian for Class of 2021

Business

North Mississippi Gains A Factory, 1,200 Jobs

Business

Oxford Aldermen uphold Waffle House location decision by Planning Commission

Events

Pop Up Oxford Spring Edition begins this week

News

Horticulturist to host “traveling garden party” at the Armory Pavilion on Friday

Lafayette County

MSDH: 33 percent of Lafayette County residents fully vaccinated, second highest in state

Education

Oxford’s Karthikeyan named semifinalist for Board of Education’s junior student representative

Events

City of Oxford to participate in Building Safety Month

Lafayette County

Mississippi legalizing home delivery of alcohol as of July 1

News

Oxford Middle School student dies by suicide

Events

Planning Commission approves Isom Place to become event venue

Elections

Oxford’s Election Commission certifies Ward II candidate Afton Thomas, all candidates for municipal elections

Crime

Oxford Police: 10 overdose deaths have occurred in last six months

Crime

Oxford man arrested for Commercial Burglary

Crime

Jackson man arrested for attempting to sell stolen ATV

News

Oxford’s State Veterans Home hosts Operation Family Reunion event