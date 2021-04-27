expand
April 27, 2021

Eggs and Issues Breakfast and Legislative Update happening Friday

By Carrie Stambaugh

Published 2:21 pm Tuesday, April 27, 2021

The Oxford-Lafayette County Chamber of Commerce’s annual Eggs and Issues Legislative Breakfast is scheduled for later this week with the six Mississippi legislators who represent the region.  

The breakfast, which will be held on Friday, April 30, begins at 7:30 a.m. with the program beginning at 7:45 a.m. The event will take place at the Oxford Conference Center, 102 Ed Perry Blvd., and is $12, which is due at the door. Reservations are required for the event. Call 662.234.4651 or email info@oxfordms.com for more information. 

The region’s six legislators will provide a post legislative update to attendees. Slated to attend are: State Representatives Jim Beckett, Clay Deweese, Trey Lamar, Steve Massengill, Brady Williamson and state Senator Nicole Boyd.  

“I think its going to be a great conversation,” said organizer Pam Swain, Senior Vice President of the Oxford-Lafayette County Chamber of Commerce. “They will each get an opportunity to say a few words about the outcomes of the most recent sessions that were important to Lafayette county and then it will be open for questions and answers.” 

The event usually takes place before the Mississippi State legislature convenes for its annual session. This year the body met between January 5 and April 4, 2021 but due to COVID-19 restrictions and infection rates at that time, organizers decided to postpone.  

Eggs and Issues Breakfast and Legislative Update happening Friday

