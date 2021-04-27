Dudley Russell Davis, Jr., artist, educator, farmer and lifelong learner, died peacefully at his home in the Reid Community near Vardaman, Miss., on Saturday, December 5, 2020, following a yearlong battle with cancer. A memorial service will be held at Parker Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Bruce, MS on Saturday, May 1st at noon with visitation beginning at 11:00 a.m. The family request donations be made to Mississippi Public Broadcasting in Jackson, Miss., or Sanctuary Hospice in Tupelo, Miss. Dudley’s many friends will take comfort in the wonderful memories of a life well-lived. He was a special human being who will always be remembered and loved by many.

