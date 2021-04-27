expand
April 27, 2021

Dudley Russell Davis, Jr.

By Staff Report

Published 12:45 pm Tuesday, April 27, 2021

Dudley Russell Davis, Jr., artist, educator, farmer and lifelong learner, died peacefully at his home in the Reid Community near Vardaman, Miss., on Saturday, December 5, 2020, following a yearlong battle with cancer. A memorial service will be held at Parker Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Bruce, MS on Saturday, May 1st at noon with visitation beginning at 11:00 a.m. The family request donations be made to Mississippi Public Broadcasting in Jackson, Miss., or Sanctuary Hospice in Tupelo, Miss. Dudley’s many friends will take comfort in the wonderful memories of a life well-lived. He was a special human being who will always be remembered and loved by many. 

 

Dudley Russell Davis, Jr.

