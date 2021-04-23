expand
April 23, 2021

Charles Lee Fickbohm

By Staff Report

Published 11:42 am Friday, April 23, 2021

Charles Lee Fickbohm, 91, a longtime resident of Cranberry Lake, N.Y., husband of Beverly, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, April 19, 2021 in Oxford. Mr. Fickbohm has spent his winter months next door to his daughter outside Oxford for the past 16 years. Lee was born in Utica, N.Y. on February 22, 1930, the son of Charles Henry and Mildred Lester Fickbohm. When he was one year old his family moved to Boonville, NY. He spent the rest of his childhood in Boonville. He graduated from Boonville Central High School, and from Oswego State Teachers College, before earning a Master of Science later. In 1954 Mr. Fickbohm entered the service in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. Mr. Fickbohm was honorably discharged in 1956 with the rank of Staff Sargent. On November 21, 1956 Lee was united in marriage to the love of his life Beverly Beckingham, at Jordanville Federated Church, Jordanville, NY. Lee enjoyed a long teaching career, mainly at Lowville Academy and Central School where he spent most of his years teaching Earth Science, before retiring in 1985. At his retirement he and Beverly moved to their home on Cranberry Lake, NY. Lee was a member of St. Andrew’s Methodist Church, Oxford MS and Childwold Presbyterian Church just outside of Cranberry Lake, NY.  

Lee is survived by his wife of 64 years, Beverly, by three daughters, Linda Fickbohm (Mark Somer) Huntington, VT, Ronna Fickbohm (Jeff Willis) Tucson, AZ, Caren (Mark) Briscoe, Oxford, MS, and by one son Eric (Jill) Fickbohm, Owasco, NY. Also surviving are his grandchildren, Ben (Valentina) Greenberg, Phoenix, AZ, Matthew (Dayka) Briscoe, Oxford MS and Katrina (Daniel) Hart, Olive Branch, MS; great grandchildren, Emilia Greenberg, Micah Briscoe and Thomas Hart. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Interment will be in the Cranberry Lake Cemetery. 

For additional information or to leave an online condolence, call 662.234.7971 or visit wallerfuneralhome.com.

