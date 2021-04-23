Alex Ralph Balducci is in the arms of his Lord and Savior. Alex died April 22, 2021 at his home in Oxford.

Alex was born February 8, 1929 to Angelo and Rosa Pandolfi Balducci in Shelby, MS. In 1953, Alex enlisted in the Air Force and served during the Korean War. He was a proud veteran.

On May 9, 1954, he married Mary Fratini at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Shelby. Alex and Mary had four children, Alex Jr., Donald, Ron and Allison. Alex was an active member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Shelby, a member of the Knights of Columbus, a Boy Scout leader and coached little league baseball. Alex farmed for 40 years in Shelby.

After retirement in 1994, Alex and Mary moved to Cleveland, MS. He enjoyed everything that Delta State University had to offer. Alex was a member of the Lions Club, Moose Lodge and Senior Golfers Association. In 2008, he and Mary moved to Oxford, MS. He met many new friends in the Newcomers Club and men’s coffee club and enjoyed Rebel sports.

Alex loved his God, his wife, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren, his country and helped all in need. He leaves his surviving siblings, Jimmie Lou Fioranelli, Eva Grattafiori, Tony and Adamo Balducci.

On Monday, visitation is 6 to 7 p.m. followed by Rosary at 7 p.m. at Waller Funeral Home, Oxford MS.

On Tuesday, visitation is 10 to 11 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary’s Catholic Church at 11 a.m. in Shelby. Private graveside services in Shelby Cemetery. RIP, Alex. A job well done. He was a good man. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a charity of your choice.