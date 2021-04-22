expand
April 22, 2021

Bomb Scare at the Courthouse in Batesville

By Staff Report

Published 2:41 pm Thursday, April 22, 2021

By Jeremy Weldon

Law enforcement officials have cleared an area of 100 yards around the front of the Courthouse in Batesville and have shut down most traffic on the Downtown Square.

A bomb-sniffing dog brought in by the MHP indicated the package may contain some explosive materials.  The Panola County Sheriff’s Office has summoned a professional bomb squad team from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms to investigate.

For more on this developing story see below.

 

 

Bomb scare at Batesville Courthouse

