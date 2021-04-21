expand
Ad Spot

April 21, 2021

North Mississippi Gains A Factory, 1,200 Jobs

By Staff Report

Published 1:26 pm Wednesday, April 21, 2021

Milwaukee Tool, a leading manufacturer of heavy-duty power tools, hand tools, storage and accessories for the professional construction trades worldwide, announced plans to expand its presence in Mississippi. The company will invest $60 million in advanced technology and manufacturing equipment to support the operation of a new accessories manufacturing facility in Grenada County. As part of the 1,200 overall jobs Milwaukee will bring to the region, 800 of these jobs will be in the new Grenada facility and the remaining 400 will be across its existing Mississippi locations.

Milwaukee Tool, headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, has manufacturing, distribution and operations presences in Greenwood, Jackson and Olive Branch, and the company has grown its employee headcount in the state from 526 in 2010 to more than 2,343 in 2020. The company last expanded in Mississippi in February 2020, adding a new distribution center in Olive Branch and also recently delivered on it’s. 2017 commitment to create 660 jobs over four years at its Mississippi locations.

For its latest expansion in Grenada, Milwaukee Tool will construct a 500,000-square-foot facility in Grenada County’s I-55 Business and Technology Park to support the company’s growing power tool accessories and power tool business. Available jobs will include machine operators, technicians, warehousing/inventory, shipping/receiving, engineering and management roles.

MDA is providing assistance for building construction. Grenada County and the Tennessee Valley Authority also are assisting with the project.

More News

North Mississippi Gains A Factory, 1,200 Jobs

Oxford Aldermen uphold Waffle House location decision by Planning Commission

Lane Kiffin discusses first Grove Bowl as spring practice winds down

Pop Up Oxford Spring Edition begins this week

Business

North Mississippi Gains A Factory, 1,200 Jobs

Business

Oxford Aldermen uphold Waffle House location decision by Planning Commission

Events

Pop Up Oxford Spring Edition begins this week

News

Horticulturist to host “traveling garden party” at the Armory Pavilion on Friday

Lafayette County

MSDH: 33 percent of Lafayette County residents fully vaccinated, second highest in state

Education

Oxford’s Karthikeyan named semifinalist for Board of Education’s junior student representative

Events

City of Oxford to participate in Building Safety Month

Lafayette County

Mississippi legalizing home delivery of alcohol as of July 1

News

Oxford Middle School student dies by suicide

Events

Planning Commission approves Isom Place to become event venue

Elections

Oxford’s Election Commission certifies Ward II candidate Afton Thomas, all candidates for municipal elections

Crime

Oxford Police: 10 overdose deaths have occurred in last six months

Crime

Oxford man arrested for Commercial Burglary

Crime

Jackson man arrested for attempting to sell stolen ATV

News

Oxford’s State Veterans Home hosts Operation Family Reunion event

Business

Best of Oxford 2021 Voting now open

Events

St. John’s Drawdown returns to benefit Lena Wiley

Crime

Man arrested for stealing car while owner was inside store

Crime

Oxford man arrested after soliciting minor in CPS custody

Crime

Two arrested for prostitution of minor after shooting at Oxford Super 8

Crime

Local teachers accused of sex crimes have trial dates continued, again

Education

Former Ole Miss and NFL great Patrick Willis to give 2020 UM Commencement Address

Crime

Water Valley man charged with Grand Larceny

Crime

Como man arrested for Grand Larceny