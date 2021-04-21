expand
Ad Spot

April 21, 2021

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin during football practice at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on Saturday, April 17, 2021. (Bruce Newman)

Lane Kiffin discusses first Grove Bowl as spring practice winds down

By Jake Thompson

Published 8:56 am Wednesday, April 21, 2021

Lane Kiffin will experience his first Grove Bowl as the Ole Miss head football coach on Saturday.

With Vaught-Hemingway Stadium without COVID-19 restrictions, in terms of crowd capacity, Saturday’s scrimmage could be the largest attended football game since the 2019 season.

The second-year head coach has not fully-formulated how the annual event will go, which serves as the culmination to the 15 spring practices, but had a general idea. Kiffin as his staff spent Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday coming up with the rosters for both the Red and Blue squads.

Kiffin did reveal following Tuesday’s practice that the starters on both sides of the ball will face off against each other in some portion of the Grove Bowl.

“Basically the one offense will be on the same team as the two defense versus the other side,” Kiffin said. “The rest of the guys are then divided between the two teams. The players then draft the coaches and support staff and things like that.”

Thursday will serve as the final true practice ahead of Saturday’s scrimmage, which will have more of a celebratory feel than normal practices.

Entering the spring, which was the first spring offseason Kiffin has had with his team due to the COVID-19 pandemic which shutdown spring sports last March, the Rebels knew defense was the primary focus.

Through the first three open scrimmages that have taken place the last three Saturdays, the defense has shown glimpses of that improvement. Though, with several major injuries and other notable absences on offense, it is difficult to get a true sense of how much of a step forward the defense took in April.

“I feel like defensively we have,” Kiffin said of what he wanted to accomplish this spring. “A lot of new players and new looks with those guys. Offensively, I feel like we haven’t just because of all the injuries. Especially with the skill guys. We’re just hindered in the next progression step for (quarterback) Matt (Corral), but it is what it is.”

Prior to taking the sideline in the Grove Bowl, Kiffin will head over to Oxford-University Stadium where he will throw out the ceremonial first pitch ahead of the series finale between No. 12 Ole Miss and LSU at noon.

Kiffin noted he has thrown out the first pitch before and is looking for a better attempt on Saturday.

“I need to work on that. I have not practiced that in a lot of years,” Kiffin said. “I have done this before and not performed very well. I think I need to practice a little bit more, and warm up. I’ve done this before without warming up and hasn’t gone well.”

The Grove Bowl will begin at 4 p.m. CT and is free to fans to attend.

More News

North Mississippi Gains A Factory, 1,200 Jobs

Oxford Aldermen uphold Waffle House location decision by Planning Commission

Lane Kiffin discusses first Grove Bowl as spring practice winds down

Pop Up Oxford Spring Edition begins this week

Business

North Mississippi Gains A Factory, 1,200 Jobs

Business

Oxford Aldermen uphold Waffle House location decision by Planning Commission

Events

Pop Up Oxford Spring Edition begins this week

News

Horticulturist to host “traveling garden party” at the Armory Pavilion on Friday

Lafayette County

MSDH: 33 percent of Lafayette County residents fully vaccinated, second highest in state

Education

Oxford’s Karthikeyan named semifinalist for Board of Education’s junior student representative

Events

City of Oxford to participate in Building Safety Month

Lafayette County

Mississippi legalizing home delivery of alcohol as of July 1

News

Oxford Middle School student dies by suicide

Events

Planning Commission approves Isom Place to become event venue

Elections

Oxford’s Election Commission certifies Ward II candidate Afton Thomas, all candidates for municipal elections

Crime

Oxford Police: 10 overdose deaths have occurred in last six months

Crime

Oxford man arrested for Commercial Burglary

Crime

Jackson man arrested for attempting to sell stolen ATV

News

Oxford’s State Veterans Home hosts Operation Family Reunion event

Business

Best of Oxford 2021 Voting now open

Events

St. John’s Drawdown returns to benefit Lena Wiley

Crime

Man arrested for stealing car while owner was inside store

Crime

Oxford man arrested after soliciting minor in CPS custody

Crime

Two arrested for prostitution of minor after shooting at Oxford Super 8

Crime

Local teachers accused of sex crimes have trial dates continued, again

Education

Former Ole Miss and NFL great Patrick Willis to give 2020 UM Commencement Address

Crime

Water Valley man charged with Grand Larceny

Crime

Como man arrested for Grand Larceny