MSDH: 33 percent of Lafayette County residents fully vaccinated, second highest in state

Lafayette County is one of the top counties in Mississippi when it comes to its COVID-19 vaccination rate.

According to the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH), 33 percent of Lafayette County’s population is fully vaccinated with 17,695 people having received both doses, or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, as of Tuesday morning.

Lafayette County has the second-highest rate of fully vaccinated residents out of Mississippi’s 82 counties, coming in behind Madison County’s rate of 34 percent (36,074). As of Tuesday morning there were 21,497 Lafayette County residents who have received one dose of the vaccine.

According to the COVID-19 vaccination appointment website, there were 4,989 first-dose appointments available at Lafayette County’s drive-thru site at the National Guard Armory. Visit covidvaccine.umc.edu to make an appointment.

As of Monday, Lafayette County crossed the 6,000 mark of COVID-19 cases since March 19, 2020. There have been 6,081 cases reported in Lafayette County with 118 deaths.

Among those cases, four of them have been reported to be a variant strain of the novel coronavirus. Three of them were the B.1.1.7 strain out of the United Kingdom and one from the B.1.427 strain out of California.