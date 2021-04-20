expand
Ad Spot

April 20, 2021

Mississippi legalizing home delivery of alcohol as of July 1

By Staff Report

Published 10:37 am Tuesday, April 20, 2021

Associated Press

JACKSON – Starting this summer, Mississippi will allow home delivery of liquor, beer, wine or light spirits from local package stores or retailers.

Republican Gov. Tate Reeves signed House Bill 1135 on Wednesday, and it will become law July 1.

Buyers will have to prove they are at least 21, delivery people will have to be at least that old and deliveries cannot be made to any person who “appears intoxicated.” Deliveries also cannot be made to dry counties or cities.

The bill specifies that deliveries may only be made within 30 miles (48.3 kilometers) of the store selling the alcohol, so Mississippi residents still will not be able to receive bottles from out-of-state wine clubs.

More News

Elizabeth Louise “Betty” (Seward) King

Horticulturist to host “traveling garden party” at the Armory Pavilion on Friday

MSDH: 33 percent of Lafayette County residents fully vaccinated, second highest in state

Oxford’s Karthikeyan named semifinalist for Board of Education’s junior student representative

News

Horticulturist to host “traveling garden party” at the Armory Pavilion on Friday

Lafayette County

MSDH: 33 percent of Lafayette County residents fully vaccinated, second highest in state

Education

Oxford’s Karthikeyan named semifinalist for Board of Education’s junior student representative

Events

City of Oxford to participate in Building Safety Month

Lafayette County

Mississippi legalizing home delivery of alcohol as of July 1

News

Oxford Middle School student dies by suicide

Events

Planning Commission approves Isom Place to become event venue

Elections

Oxford’s Election Commission certifies Ward II candidate Afton Thomas, all candidates for municipal elections

Crime

Oxford Police: 10 overdose deaths have occurred in last six months

Crime

Oxford man arrested for Commercial Burglary

Crime

Jackson man arrested for attempting to sell stolen ATV

News

Oxford’s State Veterans Home hosts Operation Family Reunion event

Business

Best of Oxford 2021 Voting now open

Events

St. John’s Drawdown returns to benefit Lena Wiley

Crime

Man arrested for stealing car while owner was inside store

Crime

Oxford man arrested after soliciting minor in CPS custody

Crime

Two arrested for prostitution of minor after shooting at Oxford Super 8

Crime

Local teachers accused of sex crimes have trial dates continued, again

Education

Former Ole Miss and NFL great Patrick Willis to give 2020 UM Commencement Address

Crime

Water Valley man charged with Grand Larceny

Crime

Como man arrested for Grand Larceny

News

Oxford Named Second-Strongest Town in America

News

Oxford Board of Aldermen vote to end free curbside parking around downtown Square

Crime

Child predator investigation leads to arrest of Olive Branch man