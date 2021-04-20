expand
Ad Spot

April 20, 2021

Horticulturist to host “traveling garden party” at the Armory Pavilion on Friday

By Staff Report

Published 2:26 pm Tuesday, April 20, 2021

Felder Rushing — horticulturist, garden columnist, acclaimed author and host of Mississippi Public Broadcasting’s Gestalt Gardener program — is climbing into his famous green truck with the garden in the back and heading to Oxford and other corners of Mississippi.

The MPBS show On the Road With Felder Rushing will be brining his road show to Oxford  at the Armory Pavilion on April 23 at 8:30 a.m. as part of his traveling garden party set for April 15 – May 15 at 11 cities across Mississippi.  Five sites will include a live broadcast of The Gestalt Gardener program, which airs Fridays at 9 a.m. on MPB Think Radio, that Rushing hosts.

All events are free and open to the public. The Mississippi Public Broadcasting Foundation is hosting the events, and some MPB staff will be present at certain locations.

While Felder will answer attendees’ specific gardening questions in person, he also plans to delve into other facets of his job. “I will be focusing on encouraging folks to relax (discussing) the psychological and social aspects of gardening outside the lines, including ways to get away with doing your own thing, without regard to what others think,” Rushing said. “I am encouraging folks to bring a well-rooted or potted plant for an informal swap and stuff for me to identify such as weeds, weird flowers, etc.”

Each event will feature Felder’s green garden truck, a plant swap, mystery plants to identify, signed copies of Felder’s new book, Maverick Gardeners: Dr. Dirt and Other Determined Independent Gardeners, for purchase; MPB swag for purchase and swag for new MPB Foundation members or those who upgrade or renew membership.

There should be plenty of space to social distance. Those interested in attending are encouraged to bring a lawn chair, face masks and, of course, gardening questions.

Review dates, times and locations of On the Road with Felder Rushing below. Asterisks indicate sites of live broadcasts:

  • April 23 at 8:30 a.m. – Armory Pavilion in Oxford
  • April 24 at 9:30 a.m. – Saucier Park Pavilion in Southaven
  • *April 30 at 8:30 a.m. – Farmers Market in Columbus
  • May 1 at 9:30 a.m. – Farmers Market in Tupelo
  • *May 7 at 8:30 a.m. – Grand Hotel Bluff in Natchez
  • May 8 at 9:30 a.m. – The McNutt House in Vicksburg
  • *May 14 at 8:30 a.m. – Fireman’s Park Pavilion in Cleveland
  • May 15 at 10 a.m. – Hal and Mal’s in Jackson

 

More News

Elizabeth Louise “Betty” (Seward) King

Horticulturist to host “traveling garden party” at the Armory Pavilion on Friday

MSDH: 33 percent of Lafayette County residents fully vaccinated, second highest in state

Oxford’s Karthikeyan named semifinalist for Board of Education’s junior student representative

News

Horticulturist to host “traveling garden party” at the Armory Pavilion on Friday

Lafayette County

MSDH: 33 percent of Lafayette County residents fully vaccinated, second highest in state

Education

Oxford’s Karthikeyan named semifinalist for Board of Education’s junior student representative

Events

City of Oxford to participate in Building Safety Month

Lafayette County

Mississippi legalizing home delivery of alcohol as of July 1

News

Oxford Middle School student dies by suicide

Events

Planning Commission approves Isom Place to become event venue

Elections

Oxford’s Election Commission certifies Ward II candidate Afton Thomas, all candidates for municipal elections

Crime

Oxford Police: 10 overdose deaths have occurred in last six months

Crime

Oxford man arrested for Commercial Burglary

Crime

Jackson man arrested for attempting to sell stolen ATV

News

Oxford’s State Veterans Home hosts Operation Family Reunion event

Business

Best of Oxford 2021 Voting now open

Events

St. John’s Drawdown returns to benefit Lena Wiley

Crime

Man arrested for stealing car while owner was inside store

Crime

Oxford man arrested after soliciting minor in CPS custody

Crime

Two arrested for prostitution of minor after shooting at Oxford Super 8

Crime

Local teachers accused of sex crimes have trial dates continued, again

Education

Former Ole Miss and NFL great Patrick Willis to give 2020 UM Commencement Address

Crime

Water Valley man charged with Grand Larceny

Crime

Como man arrested for Grand Larceny

News

Oxford Named Second-Strongest Town in America

News

Oxford Board of Aldermen vote to end free curbside parking around downtown Square

Crime

Child predator investigation leads to arrest of Olive Branch man