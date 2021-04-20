expand
April 20, 2021

Elizabeth Louise “Betty” (Seward) King

By Staff Report

Published 2:51 pm Tuesday, April 20, 2021

Elizabeth Louise “Betty” (Seward) King, 88, died peacefully on April 16, 2021, in Abbeville, Mississippi, after a brief illness.

Betty was born April 30, 1932, in Memphis, Tennessee, to Marshall and Emily (Green) Seward. She married Kenneth King on December 11, 1948, in Oxford. She and Kenneth raised one son and five daughters while living mostly in Abbeville. Betty was an exceptional seamstress and sewed most of the clothes her daughters wore growing up. She greatly enjoyed flowers and was an avid reader of mysteries, especially John Grisham novels.

In addition to farming with her husband and assisting in his trucking business, Betty worked for a number of years for the Lafayette County School District.She attended St. Peter’s Episcopal Church in Oxford. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband Kenneth.

Betty is survived by a brother, Patrick Brentano (wife Roberta) of Scranton, Pennsylvania, and sister Charlotte Brentano of Brooklyn, New York; her children: Terry (wife Linda) of Oxford, Mississippi, Susie Gibson (husband Rick) of Houston, Texas, Debbie Binkley of Abbeville, Karin Ballering of Oxford, Lisa Arnold (husband Vince) of Richmond, Texas, and Laurie Beth Grommes (husband Keith) of Catania, Italy; 12 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.
A memorial service is pending.

If desired, friends may make memorial contributions to a favorite charity, or to plant a tree in Betty’s honor go to: alivingtribute.org.

 

For additional information or to leave an online condolence, call 662.234.7971 or visist wallerfuneralhome.com

 

