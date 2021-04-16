expand
Ad Spot

April 16, 2021

Oxford Police: 10 overdose deaths have occurred in last six months

By Jake Thompson

Published 1:03 pm Friday, April 16, 2021

The Oxford Police Department reported on Thursday that 10 people have died from drug overdoses in the LOU Community in the last six months.

Since January, seven people have died from overdoses, and five others have survived after overdosing.

According to OPD, prescription pills that they and other local law enforcement entities have come into contact with in recent months are Percocet, Hydrocodone, Xanax and Oxycodone that are being pressed with Fentanyl and have the same identifying markings as the real pharmaceutical markings.

Fentanyl has also been seen locally in Meth, Ecstasy and Heroin, according to OPD.

Oxford Police Chief Jeff McCutchen spoke with the EAGLE on Friday regarding the sudden surge in overdose incidents. Pinpointing the exact cause for people turning to those specific drugs is something OPD is working to do, but McCutchen cited the stress of the last year and the pandemic as one of many factors.

“We saw last year, our mental health calls went through the roof since the first year we started tracking them,” McCutchen said. “I think it’s a lot of factors that go into the strange year that we’ve had. I think that some of the stress and some of the pressure that people have been under, we’ve probably had new users. We’ve had those that have relapsed from recovery, and I think just the access of being able to get these products. Fentanyl is becoming pretty easily accessible, that I think you’re seeing a lot of your narcotics are being cut with Fentanyl and used in other drugs that it typically didn’t come in, and people are having adverse reactions to that.”

Production of counterfeit pharmaceutical drugs is growing across the area. McCutchen, and OPD, warn people of the risk of taking pharmaceutical drugs when not purchased in a pharmacy or other medical setting.

Pharmaceutical medication should only be taken when obtained from a licensed pharmacist and as directed by a licensed physician.

In September, OPD sent out a similar warning to the community regarding Fentanyl becoming more frequent in street drugs and in the systems of people who are overdosing. As of September, there were two people who had died of overdoses in 2020.

“We’re just trying to keep the community informed,” McCutchen said. “You don’t know what you’re buying if you’re not getting these medications from a pharmacy. Obviously, when you see that many overdoses in a small community like this, it is alarming. But you’ve got to get the word out, that what you may be buying on the street isn’t exactly what you may be getting.”

Below is a list of resources the community has access to if they or someone they know are struggling with addiction:

  • Oxford Police Department (662-232-2400)
  • Communicare (662-234-7521)
  • MS CARE  (662-234-6553)
  • Oxford Treatment Center  (662-291-7308)
  • Stonewater Adolescent Recovery Center (662-373-2830)
  • William Magee Center (662-915-6543)

More News

Lafayette softball falls to Saltillo in 1-5A matchup

Oxford’s Election Commission certifies Ward II candidate Afton Thomas, all candidates for municipal elections

Oxford Police: 10 overdose deaths have occurred in last six months

Oxford man arrested for Commercial Burglary

Elections

Oxford’s Election Commission certifies Ward II candidate Afton Thomas, all candidates for municipal elections

Crime

Oxford Police: 10 overdose deaths have occurred in last six months

Crime

Oxford man arrested for Commercial Burglary

Crime

Jackson man arrested for attempting to sell stolen ATV

News

Oxford’s State Veterans Home hosts Operation Family Reunion event

Business

Best of Oxford 2021 Voting now open

Events

St. John’s Drawdown returns to benefit Lena Wiley

Crime

Man arrested for stealing car while owner was inside store

Crime

Oxford man arrested after soliciting minor in CPS custody

Crime

Two arrested for prostitution of minor after shooting at Oxford Super 8

Crime

Local teachers accused of sex crimes have trial dates continued, again

Education

Former Ole Miss and NFL great Patrick Willis to give 2020 UM Commencement Address

Crime

Water Valley man charged with Grand Larceny

Crime

Como man arrested for Grand Larceny

News

Oxford Named Second-Strongest Town in America

News

Oxford Board of Aldermen vote to end free curbside parking around downtown Square

Crime

Child predator investigation leads to arrest of Olive Branch man

Crime

Rap group connected to 2020 Panola murders detained in Batesville

News

Ole Miss student charged in fraternity hazing that injured pledge

Lafayette County

Lafayette County residents to be required to dial 10-digit phone numbers later this year

Elections

Alderman Rick Addy wins Ward I Democratic primary, will run unopposed in general election

Crime

Oxford woman arrested after newborn tests positive for amphetamines

Elections

Taylor, Hyneman win Democratic primaries in Aldermen races

Lifestyle Main

“Greetings from Oxford” mural to be completed this month