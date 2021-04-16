Mrs. Betty Joyce Hood, 81, died Monday, April 12, 2021, at Methodist University Hospital in Memphis, TN. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, April 17, 2021 at 12:30 P.M. at Oxford Memorial Cemetery with Rev. Will Howie officiating. Visitation will be prior to the service from 11:00 A.M. until noon at Waller Funeral Home.

Born in Oxford to the late William and Jimmie Davis Hazel, Mrs. Hood was a longtime manager for Family Dollar and formerly worked as a dental assistant in Seattle, WA and in Oxford for Dr. Roy Selvidge. She was a talented gardener and enjoyed spending time outdoors tending to her yard.

Survivors include her husband, Jimmy D. Hood of Oxford; a daughter, Maria Adams of Dallas, GA; a step-daughter, Jennifer Hood and her husband, Robert of Southaven, MS; a step-son, Jason Hood and his wife, Lacey of Southaven, MS; two brothers, Jon Hazel and his wife, Denise of Battle Creek, MI and Robbie Hazel and his wife, Nancy of Battle Creek, MI; six grandchildren. Leah, Casey, Kelsey, Keegan, Kaylee and Tucker and two great-grandchildren, Jake and Maddie.

Expressions of sympathy should be made to the SPCA via https://www.aspca.org/ or the charity of your choice.

