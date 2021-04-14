expand
Ad Spot

April 15, 2021

Oxford’s Owen Wilkinson serves during her match against Germantown’s Erin Olander in the first round of the MHSAA Class 6A state playoffs at the John Leslie Tennis Center on Tuesday, April 13, 2021. The Chargers won 6-1 to advance to the second round. (Bruce Newman)

Oxford tennis defeats Germantown to advance in 6A playoffs

By Jake Thompson

Published 10:18 am Wednesday, April 14, 2021

After a lost season in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Oxford tennis program looks to be back its old championship-winning ways again in 2021.

The Chargers defeated Germantown 6-1 at the John Leslie Tennis Center on Tuesday in the first round of the MHSAA Class 6A state playoffs. It was a swift victory that was reminiscent of the Oxford teams that rattled off 10-straight state titles.

Last year, Oxford and every other tennis team in the state were able to only play a handful of matches before the season was canceled due to the pandemic. This season, the Chargers came back strong and finished with a regular season record of 16-1.

“We may not have the best player, but one to six (on the roster) I think we’re as good as we’ve ever been,” said head coach Louis Nash. “Kids just want to come out and play. Period. That’s all they want to do. It’s like a second-grader going to recess. He just wants to go out and play and that’s all our bunch wants to do.”

Oxford split the singles matches with Owen Wilkinson defeating Germantown’s Erin Olander 6-1, 6-0 in the girl’s match while Germantown’s Wallace Brewer defeated Downing Koestler in a tiebreaker 4-6, 6-7 (4-7) in the boy’s match.

The Chargers swept the all of the doubles matches. In the girl’s doubles the team of Mary Shipman and Bel Monteith defeated Julianna Jordan and McKenzie Cox 6-0, 6-0 while Oxford second girl’s doubles team of Emma Jones and Addie Grafton won their match against Ava Tidwell and M. Leigh Williamson 6-0, 6-1.

In the boy’s doubles, Oxford’s team of Brown Turner and Carter Young defeated Trent Tidwell and Tyson Tidwell 6-0, 6-0 while the team of Charlie Fruge and Sharp Grantham defeated Germantown’s Keenan Selman and Brantley Harper 6-0, 6-0.

Oxford’s mixed doubles team of Mach Shcuesselin and Colie Rayburn defeated Josh Harper and Gianna Attamirano 6-0, 6-0.

The Chargers now advance to the second round, where they will play another 6A powerhouse in Madison Central on Thursday at the Ridgeland Tennis Center. Thursday’s match against Oxford and the Jaguars almost feels like the 6A state championship with the winner becoming the heavy favorite to win the 6A crown next week in Jackson.

Oxford and Madison Central faced on twice during the regular season, both times at the Chargers home court. The pair split the matches, with Madison Central the lone blemish on Oxford’s record. The Chargers won the first match 4-3 in early March and then Madison Central returned later in the season and left with a 6-1 victory where four of the matches went to a third set tiebreaker.

“It will be a scrap and will be as good as high school tennis is going to be in the state, this year,” Nash said of Thursday’s match. “As many lineups as you want to try and create, at the end of the day our best kids will have to beat their best kids. As coaches what else are you going to ask for? There are no holes in either lineup so there’s not a lot of tricky lineups going on. It’s going to be fun.”

Thursday’s second round match will start at 2 p.m.

More News

Oxford tennis defeats Germantown to advance in 6A playoffs

Oxford baseball wins 2-6A title, clinches No. 1 seed in 6A playoffs

Lafayette baseball defeats Center Hill behind Varner’s complete game

No. 6 Ole Miss continues to fill Elko void entering series at No. 4 Mississippi State

Business

Best of Oxford 2021 Voting now open

Events

St. John’s Drawdown returns to benefit Lena Wiley

Crime

Man arrested for stealing car while owner was inside store

Crime

Oxford man arrested after soliciting minor in CPS custody

Crime

Two arrested for prostitution of minor after shooting at Oxford Super 8

Crime

Local teachers accused of sex crimes have trial dates continued, again

Education

Former Ole Miss and NFL great Patrick Willis to give 2020 UM Commencement Address

Crime

Water Valley man charged with Grand Larceny

Crime

Como man arrested for Grand Larceny

News

Oxford Named Second-Strongest Town in America

News

Oxford Board of Aldermen vote to end free curbside parking around downtown Square

Crime

Child predator investigation leads to arrest of Olive Branch man

Crime

Rap group connected to 2020 Panola murders detained in Batesville

News

Ole Miss student charged in fraternity hazing that injured pledge

Lafayette County

Lafayette County residents to be required to dial 10-digit phone numbers later this year

Elections

Alderman Rick Addy wins Ward I Democratic primary, will run unopposed in general election

Crime

Oxford woman arrested after newborn tests positive for amphetamines

Elections

Taylor, Hyneman win Democratic primaries in Aldermen races

Lifestyle Main

“Greetings from Oxford” mural to be completed this month

Lafayette County

Taylor Park scheduled to be completed this summer

Events

Oxford advances to Strongest Town finals

Elections

Primaries for Oxford’s 2021 Municipal elections to be held Tuesday

News

PROFILE: Calculating Success: Shell Brothers solve fishing woes

News

Oxford Animal Shelter transitioning to ‘Animal Resource Center’