expand
Ad Spot

April 13, 2021

Oxford man arrested after soliciting minor in CPS custody

By Anna Guizerix

Published 10:03 am Tuesday, April 13, 2021

An Oxford man was arrested after he got caught requesting sexual favors from a child in custody of Child Protective Services.

The minor, who was 16 at the time, was contacted on Oct. 12, 2020, by Othman Alammari, 43.

The Oxford Police Department investigated and obtained a warrant for Enticement of a Child to Meet for Sexual Purposes. On April 8, 2021, the Oxford Police Department arrested Alammari.

A Lafayette County Justice Court judge set Alammari’s bond at $25,000.

More News

Best of Oxford: Vote for your local favorites

Local track teams have strong performances in division meets

Elizabeth Caldwell “Lib” Young

St. John’s Drawdown returns to benefit Lena Wiley

Man arrested for stealing car while owner was inside store

Events

St. John’s Drawdown returns to benefit Lena Wiley

Crime

Man arrested for stealing car while owner was inside store

Crime

Oxford man arrested after soliciting minor in CPS custody

Crime

Two arrested for prostitution of minor after shooting at Oxford Super 8

Crime

Local teachers accused of sex crimes have trial dates continued, again

Education

Former Ole Miss and NFL great Patrick Willis to give 2020 UM Commencement Address

Crime

Water Valley man charged with Grand Larceny

Crime

Como man arrested for Grand Larceny

News

Oxford Named Second-Strongest Town in America

News

Oxford Board of Aldermen vote to end free curbside parking around downtown Square

Crime

Child predator investigation leads to arrest of Olive Branch man

Crime

Rap group connected to 2020 Panola murders detained in Batesville

News

Ole Miss student charged in fraternity hazing that injured pledge

Lafayette County

Lafayette County residents to be required to dial 10-digit phone numbers later this year

Elections

Alderman Rick Addy wins Ward I Democratic primary, will run unopposed in general election

Crime

Oxford woman arrested after newborn tests positive for amphetamines

Elections

Taylor, Hyneman win Democratic primaries in Aldermen races

Lifestyle Main

“Greetings from Oxford” mural to be completed this month

Lafayette County

Taylor Park scheduled to be completed this summer

Events

Oxford advances to Strongest Town finals

Elections

Primaries for Oxford’s 2021 Municipal elections to be held Tuesday

News

PROFILE: Calculating Success: Shell Brothers solve fishing woes

News

Oxford Animal Shelter transitioning to ‘Animal Resource Center’

Events

Addington announces departure from Oxford Film Festival