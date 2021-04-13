expand
April 13, 2021

Elizabeth Caldwell “Lib” Young

Published 12:42 pm Tuesday, April 13, 2021

Mrs. Elizabeth Caldwell “Lib” Young, 90, died Saturday, April 10, 2021, at Baptist Desoto Hospital in Southaven. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, April 14, 2021, at 12:30 P.M. in Oxford Memorial Cemetery with Rev. Randy Bain officiating. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 11:00 A.M. until noon at Waller Funeral Home. 

Mrs. Young was born in Oxford, MS and was the widow of Mr. Lester Whitten Young. Together, they were longtime and faithful members of North Oxford Baptist Church where they enjoyed participating in worship and community outreach and were active in their Sunday school class. Mrs. Young’s faith far exceeded the walls of her church and overflowed into every aspect of her life. Her faith and trust in her Lord were shown every minute of her life through her actions and words, regardless of the situation. Publicly or privately, Lib lived a life that exemplified kindness, grace and compassions towards others. Her warm heart led her actions and she could often be found in nursing homes providing a comforting and encouraging visit to residents without many visitors. Her friendships were an important part of her life and she cherished their time together playing Bridge, laughing and simply fellowshipping. She enjoyed spending time outdoors tending to the flowers in her garden and spoiling her yorkies on daily walks. Her family was her greatest source of pride and she felt blessed to watch her grandchildren grow into adulthood, some starting families of their own. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her daughters, Lynn Young Paterson and Lee Young Starnes; a sister, Minnie Hartsfield Parsons and four brothers, Wesley Caldwell, Joe Caldwell, James Caldwell and Bill Caldwell. 

She is survived by her son, Les Young and his wife, Sonia of Senatobia, MS; seven grandchildren, Ashley Boutwell, Louanna Boutwell, Whitney White, Tice Young, Chase Starnes, Dr. Jenny Young Shutt and Marc Young and ten precious great-grandchildren. 

Memorial contributions in Mrs. Young’s memory may be made to Gideons International via www.gideons.org/donate or North Oxford Baptist Church, P.O. Box 1700, Oxford, MS 38655 or via https://northoxford.churchcenter.com/giving. 

For additional information or to leave an online condolence, call 662.234.7971 or visit wallerfuneralhome.com.

