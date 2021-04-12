expand
Ad Spot

April 12, 2021

Former Oxford High School teacher James Reidy, left, and former Lafayette High School teacher Molly Wray, right, were granted another continuance by a Lafayette County Circuit Court Judge. Both are charged with sex crimes in separate cases and awaiting trial. (Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department)

Local teachers accused of sex crimes have trial dates continued, again

By Jake Thompson

Published 4:31 pm Monday, April 12, 2021

Two local teachers who are facing felony charges related to separate sex crimes involving students have once again had continuances allowed for their respective trials.

Last Monday, the Lafayette County Circuit Court approved the request for a continuance in the cases of former Lafayette County School District teacher Molly Wray and former Oxford School District teacher James Reidy.

Reidy, who was indicted in 2018 on two charges of sexual battery by a person having authority over the victim, had his eighth continuance granted in his case. Local law enforcement was informed the former Oxford High School AP chemistry and physics teacher was allegedly having sexual relations with one of his students.

According to the indictment, Reidy had sex with a then 16-year old student in the Fall of 2016 and then again a year later in the Fall of 2017. Following his arrest in September of 2017, OSD terminated Reidy from his teaching position at OHS.

Reidy has been out on bail for a $25,000 bond, which was reissued last week after the previous bond had expired.

In another case that has awaited a trial date since 2018, Wray has also had eight continuances granted. The former math teacher at Lafayette High School was indicted in September of 2018 by a Lafayette County Grand Jury on charges of enticing a minor.

Wray allegedly enticed a then 17-year old male, an LHS student, to meet for sexual purposes in November of 2017. She was arrested in June of 2018 after the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department received a report from the Lafayette County School District that Wray had allegedly engaged in improper conduct with a male student.

Wray resigned from her teaching position following the accusation made against her. She has been out on bail for a $10,000 bond.

Both Wray and Reidy are represented by attorney Tony Farese.

More News

Best of Oxford: Vote for your local favorites

Local teachers accused of sex crimes have trial dates continued, again

Former Ole Miss and NFL great Patrick Willis to give 2020 UM Commencement Address

Water Valley man charged with Grand Larceny

Como man arrested for Grand Larceny

Crime

Local teachers accused of sex crimes have trial dates continued, again

Education

Former Ole Miss and NFL great Patrick Willis to give 2020 UM Commencement Address

Crime

Water Valley man charged with Grand Larceny

Crime

Como man arrested for Grand Larceny

News

Oxford Named Second-Strongest Town in America

News

Oxford Board of Aldermen vote to end free curbside parking around downtown Square

Crime

Child predator investigation leads to arrest of Olive Branch man

Crime

Rap group connected to 2020 Panola murders detained in Batesville

News

Ole Miss student charged in fraternity hazing that injured pledge

Lafayette County

Lafayette County residents to be required to dial 10-digit phone numbers later this year

Elections

Alderman Rick Addy wins Ward I Democratic primary, will run unopposed in general election

Crime

Oxford woman arrested after newborn tests positive for amphetamines

Elections

Taylor, Hyneman win Democratic primaries in Aldermen races

Lifestyle Main

“Greetings from Oxford” mural to be completed this month

Lafayette County

Taylor Park scheduled to be completed this summer

Events

Oxford advances to Strongest Town finals

Elections

Primaries for Oxford’s 2021 Municipal elections to be held Tuesday

News

PROFILE: Calculating Success: Shell Brothers solve fishing woes

News

Oxford Animal Shelter transitioning to ‘Animal Resource Center’

Events

Addington announces departure from Oxford Film Festival

News

Chancellor Boyce: “We’re incredibly optimistic” about opening the Grove in 2021

Lafayette County

Lafayette County secures $2 million in state funds to complete West Oxford Loop Extension project

Lafayette County

MSDH releases updated guidance for worship services ahead of Easter

Education

Oxford Students Come Together to Pay Lunch Balances