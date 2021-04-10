expand
Ad Spot

April 10, 2021

Ole Miss catcher Hayden Dunhurst during Game 1 of the Rebels doubleheader against Arkansas at Oxford-University Stadium on Saturday, April 10, 2021. (Ole Miss Athletics)

No. 3 Ole Miss splits doubleheader with No. 2 Arkansas to force Sunday rubber match

By Jake Thompson

Published 11:03 pm Saturday, April 10, 2021

Similar to two years ago in June, it will come down to a deciding third game between Ole Miss and Arkansas.

In a rematch from the 2019 Super Regional round, the No. 3 Rebels and No. 2 Razorbacks split Saturday’s doubleheader at Oxford-University Stadium. The two top teams in the Southeastern Conference Western Division will settle the series in Sunday’s same.

After getting “punched in the mouth,” as closer Taylor Broadway put it, by Arkansas in Game 1, Ole Miss (24-7, 8-3 SEC) responded by punching back in the nightcap with a 13-6 win to force the rubber match. The Razorbacks (25-5, 8-3) won Game 1 by a score of 7-3.

The Rebel offense exploded in the eighth inning of Game 2, scoring 5 runs to break the game open. After scoring only three runs off 14 hits in Game 1, the Ole Miss bats scored 13 runs off 18 hits in Game 2.

“It just shows the resiliency (of this team),” Broadway said. “Coach (Bianco) just emphasized how we got punched in the mouth there in the first game and it was a tough loss. Then coming out in the second game obviously jumping on them but then at the same time they punched in the mouth a little bit coming back. But it was good to see us respond.”

Broadway worked the final 2.2 innings of Game 2, giving up one run off four hits while striking out three to earn his eighth save of the season.

Catcher Hayden Dunhurst had a career day against the Razorbacks, hitting a combined .700 (7-for-10) with 5 RBIs, a double and a triple in both games.  Dunhurst went 5-for-5 with 2 RBIs and the double in Game 1.

“In that second game, I just thought we stopped missing our pitches,” Dunhurst said. “We started hitting more on time with the fastball or we would sit curveball and we wouldn’t miss our pitch when we got it.”

Ole Miss starters Gunnar Hoglund and Doug Nikhazy provided quality outings for the Rebels on Saturday. In Game 1, Hoglund worked 5.1 innings of two-hit baseball and gave up three runs, two of them earned, while walking five batters and striking out eight.

Nikhazy made it 5.2 innings and gave up 4 runs, two of them earned, off seven hits while walking two and striking out seven.

In the first game, the Rebels went 0-for-5 with five strikeouts with bases loaded and 2-for-8 with runners in scoring position. In the second game, they were 10-for-19 with runners in scoring position.

“I was really happy with the way we responded. It’s tough when you lose the first game of a doubleheader,” Bianco said. “We challenged them a little in the locker room and I liked the way we responded. …In Game 2 we were just better. We were better offensively and you can tell why (Arkansas is) so good. They don’t go away.”

The deciding third game is set for 1:30 p.m. CT on Sunday and will air on SEC Network +.

More News

Best of Oxford: Vote for your local favorites

No. 3 Ole Miss splits doubleheader with No. 2 Arkansas to force Sunday rubber match

Oxford Named Second-Strongest Town in America

Oxford Board of Aldermen vote to end free curbside parking around downtown Square

Oxford softball drops 2-6A matchup against Hernando

News

Oxford Named Second-Strongest Town in America

News

Oxford Board of Aldermen vote to end free curbside parking around downtown Square

Crime

Child predator investigation leads to arrest of Olive Branch man

Crime

Rap group connected to 2020 Panola murders detained in Batesville

News

Ole Miss student charged in fraternity hazing that injured pledge

Lafayette County

Lafayette County residents to be required to dial 10-digit phone numbers later this year

Elections

Alderman Rick Addy wins Ward I Democratic primary, will run unopposed in general election

Crime

Oxford woman arrested after newborn tests positive for amphetamines

Elections

Taylor, Hyneman win Democratic primaries in Aldermen races

Lifestyle Main

“Greetings from Oxford” mural to be completed this month

Lafayette County

Taylor Park scheduled to be completed this summer

Events

Oxford advances to Strongest Town finals

Elections

Primaries for Oxford’s 2021 Municipal elections to be held Tuesday

News

PROFILE: Calculating Success: Shell Brothers solve fishing woes

News

Oxford Animal Shelter transitioning to ‘Animal Resource Center’

Events

Addington announces departure from Oxford Film Festival

News

Chancellor Boyce: “We’re incredibly optimistic” about opening the Grove in 2021

Lafayette County

Lafayette County secures $2 million in state funds to complete West Oxford Loop Extension project

Lafayette County

MSDH releases updated guidance for worship services ahead of Easter

Education

Oxford Students Come Together to Pay Lunch Balances

Events

Oxford Film Festival names 2021 winners

Lafayette County

MSDH: 20 percent of Lafayette County residents are fully vaccinated

News

Oxford Advances to Semi-Final Round of Strongest Town Contest

Elections

Justin Boyd withdraws from Ward 5 Aldermen race ahead of April 6 primary