April 7, 2021

Ward V candidate Preston Taylor talks outside the Oxford Conference Center in Oxford, Miss. on Tuesday, April 6, 2021.(©Bruce Newman)

Taylor, Hyneman win Democratic primaries in Aldermen races

By Jake Thompson

Published 10:37 pm Tuesday, April 6, 2021

Two of the three Democratic primaries in Oxford’s 2021 municipal elections were decided on Tuesday, while Ward I will have to wait a little longer to learn who their Alderman will be for the next four years.

Incumbent Preston Taylor defeated Tracey Williams by 28 votes to win the Ward V Democratic primary. Taylor, who received 59 votes to Williams’ 31, will run against Republican candidate Barney Chadwick in the general election.

In the Ward III Democratic primary, Brian Hyneman received 166 votes to defeat Alexandria White, who received 29 votes. Hyneman will run against Republican candidate L. McQueen Miscamble in the June 8 general election.

“We were so excited to see such a strong turnout. I can’t thank the votes of Ward 3 enough,” Hyneman said in a statement. “This is the first step towards fulfilling our goal of helping protect the quality of life we enjoy here in Oxford while responsibly managing our own growth. And my promise continues to be transparent, available, open-minded and honest leader for our community.”

The Ward I Democratic primary was not decided on Tuesday. as incumbent Rick Addy had a slight lead over challenger Billy Crews, with 23 votes separating them. Addy received 433 votes, while Crews received 410.

Without a Republican or Independent candidate in Ward I, the winner between Addy and Crews will determine the next Alderman for Ward I, as they will be unopposed in the general election.

There were 35 affidavits remaining to be counted, leaving the Ward I primary too close to call. Those votes will be tallied in the courtroom at City Hall on Wednesday at 1 p.m.

