expand
Ad Spot

April 3, 2021

Ole Miss pitcher Doug Nikhazy during their game against Florida at Florida Ballpark in Gainesville, Fla. on Friday, April 2, 2021. The Rebels won 8-2. (Ole Miss Athletics)

No. 3 Ole Miss uses big ninth inning to defeat No. 15 Florida, ties series

By Jake Thompson

Published 9:48 pm Friday, April 2, 2021

The Ole Miss baseball team quickly avenged their lone blemish in conference play on Friday.

After losing 4-1 to No. 15 Florida in Thursday’s series opener, the No. 3 Rebels bounced back 24 hours later with a 8-2 win to tie the series up at Florida Ballpark in Gainesville, Fla.

A two-run home run by Jacob Gonzalez and a four-run ninth inning propelled the Rebels (21-5, 7-1 Southeastern Conference) to victory after the bats fell silent in the middle innings.

The Gators ( 17-9, 4-4) tied the game in the seventh inning with a solo home run from center fielder Jud Fabian. It was the first run scored by Florida after scoring a run in the home half of the second inning.

Gonzalez was 3-for-5 from the plate with 4 RBI and no hit was bigger than his fourth home run of the season in the top of the eighth inning to give the Rebels a two-run lead once again.

The Rebels were better at the plate with runners on base in Friday’s game, hitting .313 (5-for-16) and hit .500 (5-for-10) with runners in scoring position.

All but two Rebel starters recorded at least one hit. Kevin Graham went 2-for-4 with a double.

“The offense just caught fire and of course Jacob was terrific,” said Ole Miss head coach Mike Bianco. “We can do that. We can put some runs on in a hurry.”

Doug Nikhazy made his second start since returning from a chest injury and had another quality outing. Nikhazy worked six innings, giving up one run, unearned, on two hits and walked three but recorded 11 strikeouts for a new career-best in an SEC game.

Reliever Drew McDaniel picked up the win, improving to 4-0. McDaniel entered in the seventh inning, giving up the leadoff home run to Fabian but responded by retiring the next three batters, including two strikeouts. Taylor Broadway worked the eighth and ninth innings for his seventh save of the season.

Ole Miss will go for their third consecutive SEC-series win in Saturday’s rubber match. First pitch is scheduled for noon CT and the game will air on SECN+

More News

Best of Oxford: Vote for your local favorites

No. 3 Ole Miss uses big ninth inning to defeat No. 15 Florida, ties series

Run to WNIT Championship game a step forward for Ole Miss women’s program

Improving defense primary focus for Ole Miss in spring practice

Oxford Animal Shelter transitioning to ‘Animal Resource Center’

News

Oxford Animal Shelter transitioning to ‘Animal Resource Center’

Events

Addington announces departure from Oxford Film Festival

News

Chancellor Boyce: “We’re incredibly optimistic” about opening the Grove in 2021

Lafayette County

Lafayette County secures $2 million in state funds to complete West Oxford Loop Extension project

Lafayette County

MSDH releases updated guidance for worship services ahead of Easter

Education

Oxford Students Come Together to Pay Lunch Balances

Events

Oxford Film Festival names 2021 winners

Lafayette County

MSDH: 20 percent of Lafayette County residents are fully vaccinated

News

Oxford Advances to Semi-Final Round of Strongest Town Contest

Elections

Justin Boyd withdraws from Ward 5 Aldermen race ahead of April 6 primary

Education

Oxford High student’s COVID-19 project wins Best of Fair at MSEF Region VII science fair

Elections

League of Women Voters hosting Candidate Forums 

News

‘We have learned a lot’: Oxford Aldermen back out of animal shelter consulting contract, hire Team Shelter USA

Lafayette County

Severe weather threat closes Lafayette schools, cancels vaccine appointments on Thursday

News

100 Years later: The Lynching of Adolphus Ross 

Food

The Pantry names L.A. Davis 2020 Volunteer of the Year

Business

Miller named Executive Director of the Office of Workforce Development

News

Oxford in 2nd round of Strongest Town Contest 

Lafayette County

Okolona man charged with sale of stolen firearm

Lafayette County

700 coronavirus vaccines available at Baptist Memorial Hospital-North Mississippi

Events

Oxford Film Festival set for in-person return this week

Business

COVID Caused Dip in State Tax Revenue, Rebound Beginning

Crime

Suspects identified in shooting at Archive Apartments

News

Status for “full Grove experience” during 2021 football season still uncertain