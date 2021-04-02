expand
April 3, 2021

George David Trost

Published 3:10 pm Friday, April 2, 2021

Mr. George David Trost, 81, died Monday, March 29, 2021, at Baptist Memorial Hospital North MS in Oxford. The Rosary and Memorial Mass will be Monday, April 5, 2021, at 2:00 at St. John The Evangelist Catholic Church with Father Joe Tonos officiating. Visitation will be prior to the service from 11:30 A.M. until 1:30 P.M. in West Hall at Waller Funeral Home. Inurnment will follow the service in the columbarium at the church.

Mr. Trost was born on March 2, 1940 in St. Louis, MO to the late Walter and Edith Vollmer Trost. He served in the United States Air National Guard and worked as a longtime engineer for Emerson Electric. He and his wife of 55 years, Veda Grigsby Trost raised their family in Oxford where they were involved throughout the community. Mr. Trost enjoyed coaching his kid’s soccer teams throughout their childhood and leading their family through his example of service within the Oxford-Lafayette County community. He was rarely idle and enjoyed staying active exercising, playing pickle ball and, later in life, chasing his grandchildren. He was an enthusiastic supporter of his Ole Miss Rebels and enjoyed attending and following all Ole Miss sports. St. John’s Catholic Church was his second home where he humbly served as a lector and Eucharistic Minister. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Gene and Charlie Trost.

Survivors include his wife, Veda Trost of Oxford; three sons, Chuck Trost and his wife, Heather of Oxford, MS, Dallas Trost and his wife, Tara of Water Valley, MS and Heath Trost and his wife, Molly of Woodstock, GA; four brothers, Jim, Tom, Wally and Alan Trost all of St. Louis, MO and ten grandchildren, Mary, Anna, Charlie, Chaz, CisLee, Caydence, Caslyn, Ella, Hampton and Hugh.

Memorial contribution in Mr. Trost’s memory may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. 

 

For additional information or to leave an online condolence, call 662.234.7971 or visit wallerfuneralhome.com 

 

