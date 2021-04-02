expand
Ad Spot

April 3, 2021

Addington announces departure from Oxford Film Festival

By Staff Report

Published 3:13 pm Friday, April 2, 2021

On the first day of the virtual presentation of the Oxford Film Festival (April 1-30), OxFilm has announced that this year’s edition of the Oxford Film Festival will be the last for longtime Executive Director Melanie Addington. Addington has accepted the Executive Director position at Wichita’s Tallgrass Film Festival.   

Already a year of transition, as the Oxford Film Festival became one of the first film festivals in the country to offer in-person screenings and successfully rolled out a new branding of the overarching organization as “OxFilm” reflecting its growth as a year-round entity with sub-brands the local filmmaking community and film fans have quickly embraced, such as OxFilm Drive-in, OxFilm Youth, OxFilm EDU and OxFilm On Demand, this announcement effectively ties a bow around Addington’s work to not just solidify the Oxford Film Festival locally, but also make it an admired an influential player on the national film festival scene.  

Oxford Film Festival Chairman of the Board Steven Case, said, “The Oxford Film Festival, and now, OxFilm reflect the joy of making films and watching films and immersing ourselves in the world of cinema that comes directly from Melanie. While we are thrilled for her and this new challenge she will be taking on in Wichita with Tallgrass, we are also bolstered by the knowledge that she will be leaving us in prime position to keep growing and being the cultural and artistic force in this state that few could have imagined before she took the helm.”   

Addington added, “Oxford has been my home for almost 20 years and I will miss it greatly. The festival is now in the strongest place it has ever been with year -round staff and a strong board who will make sure it stays in good hands. I will be back to visit often”  

OxFilm has begun conducting a search for a new Executive Director with no exact timetable for a decision to be made regarding determining who that person will be, while the Oxford Film Festival’s virtual presentations continue throughout April, and OxFilm drive-ins resume as well. Addington will depart on April 30. 

 

 

More News

Best of Oxford: Vote for your local favorites

No. 3 Ole Miss uses big ninth inning to defeat No. 15 Florida, ties series

Run to WNIT Championship game a step forward for Ole Miss women’s program

Improving defense primary focus for Ole Miss in spring practice

Oxford Animal Shelter transitioning to ‘Animal Resource Center’

News

Oxford Animal Shelter transitioning to ‘Animal Resource Center’

Events

Addington announces departure from Oxford Film Festival

News

Chancellor Boyce: “We’re incredibly optimistic” about opening the Grove in 2021

Lafayette County

Lafayette County secures $2 million in state funds to complete West Oxford Loop Extension project

Lafayette County

MSDH releases updated guidance for worship services ahead of Easter

Education

Oxford Students Come Together to Pay Lunch Balances

Events

Oxford Film Festival names 2021 winners

Lafayette County

MSDH: 20 percent of Lafayette County residents are fully vaccinated

News

Oxford Advances to Semi-Final Round of Strongest Town Contest

Elections

Justin Boyd withdraws from Ward 5 Aldermen race ahead of April 6 primary

Education

Oxford High student’s COVID-19 project wins Best of Fair at MSEF Region VII science fair

Elections

League of Women Voters hosting Candidate Forums 

News

‘We have learned a lot’: Oxford Aldermen back out of animal shelter consulting contract, hire Team Shelter USA

Lafayette County

Severe weather threat closes Lafayette schools, cancels vaccine appointments on Thursday

News

100 Years later: The Lynching of Adolphus Ross 

Food

The Pantry names L.A. Davis 2020 Volunteer of the Year

Business

Miller named Executive Director of the Office of Workforce Development

News

Oxford in 2nd round of Strongest Town Contest 

Lafayette County

Okolona man charged with sale of stolen firearm

Lafayette County

700 coronavirus vaccines available at Baptist Memorial Hospital-North Mississippi

Events

Oxford Film Festival set for in-person return this week

Business

COVID Caused Dip in State Tax Revenue, Rebound Beginning

Crime

Suspects identified in shooting at Archive Apartments

News

Status for “full Grove experience” during 2021 football season still uncertain