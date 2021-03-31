expand
Ad Spot

April 1, 2021

MSDH releases updated guidance for worship services ahead of Easter

By Anna Guizerix

Published 8:00 am Wednesday, March 31, 2021

The Mississippi State Department of Health this week issued updated guidance on safer faith-based gatherings and worship services, but many churches in Oxford have already adapted in-person services according to local guidelines.

According to MSDH prevent the spread of COVID-19 and to protect the vulnerable, the safest options continue to be virtual or outdoor services. Locally, churches in the LOU Community are still live streaming weekly services while also offering in-person worship.

Oxford-University United Methodist Church, for example, has shifted back to in-person services in recent months, but masks and a reservation are required to attend. Recent Masses at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Oxford have conformed to the City of Oxford’s decision to follow the latest executive order from Gov. Tate Reeves, which removed all mask requirements. Instead, masks are encouraged. Social distancing policies are still in place at the church, including a sign-in sheet and reduced capacity.

Community Church Oxford has also returned to in-person worship at Lafayette Middle School. According to their social media page, the church requires that masks be worn until congregants reach their seats, at which point they are permitted to remove masks if desired. For Easter Sunday, the church will have a single service on the Lafayette High School football field at 10 a.m.

While many area churches are following different guidelines, MSDH recommends that everyone 16 and older be vaccinated against COVID-19, even if the individual has been previously infected with COVID-19.

For those meeting indoors, MSDH recommends the following guidelines:

1) Everyone 65 years of age or older should be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 prior to attending in-person worship services (full vaccination is considered 2 weeks after the second dose of a two-dose vaccine, or 2 weeks after receiving a single-dose vaccine).

2) Anyone 16 or older with high-risk medical conditions should be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 prior to attending in-person worship services (two weeks after completing vaccination).

3) Indoor safety guidance:

All congregants should wear a face mask at all times during in-person services.
All congregants should maintain six feet of separation from persons outside of their household. Household members may sit together.
Congregants should not gather in close groups while entering or exiting the building.
Congregants should use hand sanitizer prior to or upon entry of the building.
Singing is a high-risk activity that can quickly spread viral particles. It is preferable to not have choirs; however, if choirs are performing, they should be small in number, masked, and separated by six feet.
Those in classroom settings such as Sunday school or study groups should maintain six feet of separation and wear a mask at all times.
As appropriate, alternatives to shared cups for communion should be pursued.
The use of hymn books or prayer books is acceptable so long as congregants practice proper hand hygiene upon entering.
4) Additional procedures to protect congregants are encouraged based on local congregation leadership decisions.

Fr. Joe Tonos, minister at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, cautioned that this messaging from MSDH is not a signal to return to ‘normal’; instead, it is the state health authority’s way of reminding Mississippians that the threat of COVID-19 is very much still present. 

“What’s normal about vaccinations being a pre-requisite for entry into a church? Never before has this been the case,” Tonos said. “There is a delusion that we are over the virus. If anything, the Easter message is that Jesus conquered death but has asked us to ‘stay sober and alert’ for the devil, for the threat is always there.”

Additional information on COVID-19 vaccines and appointments is available at covidvaccine.umc.edu.

More News

Best of Oxford: Vote for your local favorites

Lafayette County secures $2 million in state funds to complete West Oxford Loop Extension project

2021 EAGLE ALL-AREA GIRLS BASKETBALL TEAM: Houston’s determination during pandemic pays off with Player of the Year honor

MSDH releases updated guidance for worship services ahead of Easter

Oxford Students Come Together to Pay Lunch Balances

Lafayette County

Lafayette County secures $2 million in state funds to complete West Oxford Loop Extension project

Lafayette County

MSDH releases updated guidance for worship services ahead of Easter

Education

Oxford Students Come Together to Pay Lunch Balances

Events

Oxford Film Festival names 2021 winners

Lafayette County

MSDH: 20 percent of Lafayette County residents are fully vaccinated

News

Oxford Advances to Semi-Final Round of Strongest Town Contest

Elections

Justin Boyd withdraws from Ward 5 Aldermen race ahead of April 6 primary

Education

Oxford High student’s COVID-19 project wins Best of Fair at MSEF Region VII science fair

Elections

League of Women Voters hosting Candidate Forums 

News

‘We have learned a lot’: Oxford Aldermen back out of animal shelter consulting contract, hire Team Shelter USA

Lafayette County

Severe weather threat closes Lafayette schools, cancels vaccine appointments on Thursday

News

100 Years later: The Lynching of Adolphus Ross 

Food

The Pantry names L.A. Davis 2020 Volunteer of the Year

Business

Miller named Executive Director of the Office of Workforce Development

News

Oxford in 2nd round of Strongest Town Contest 

Lafayette County

Okolona man charged with sale of stolen firearm

Lafayette County

700 coronavirus vaccines available at Baptist Memorial Hospital-North Mississippi

Events

Oxford Film Festival set for in-person return this week

Business

COVID Caused Dip in State Tax Revenue, Rebound Beginning

Crime

Suspects identified in shooting at Archive Apartments

News

Status for “full Grove experience” during 2021 football season still uncertain

Lafayette County

ONE YEAR LATER: COVID-19 in Lafayette County

News

Property Transfers: March 8-12, 2021

Crime

Two suspects in custody following shooting at The Archive apartments