expand
Ad Spot

March 30, 2021

The COVID-19 vaccine is now being administered at the National Guard Armory, located on Sisk Avenue. The vaccine is available, by appointment only, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Jake Thompson/Oxford Eagle)

MSDH: 20 percent of Lafayette County residents are fully vaccinated

By Jake Thompson

Published 12:08 pm Tuesday, March 30, 2021

While daily COVID-19 case numbers are remaining low in Lafayette County, the number of residents receiving vaccination doses is steadily rising.

According to the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH), Lafayette County is reporting 20 percent (10,931) of its residents are fully vaccinated as of 8 a.m. on March 30.

Lafayette County has administered 28,805 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to its residents. According to Jimmy Allgood, Oxford’s emergency management director, that is approximately 30 to 40 percent of the county’s population that has received at least one dose.

“That is a very good rate compared to other states and communities,” Allgood told the EAGLE.

As of Tuesday morning, Lafayette County had the fourth-highest percentage of fully vaccinated residents among Mississippi’s 82 counties. According to MSDH, Jefferson County (28 percent), Madison County (25 percent) and Lamar County (22 percent) are the only counties with higher rates than Lafayette County.

As of 6 p.m. on Monday, Lafayette County reported five new cases to bring their total to 5,928 cases since March 19, 2020. There have been 49 new cases reported in Lafayette County over the past week, averaging seven cases per day.

Of those cases, two are being reported by MSDH as variant strains of the novel coronavirus. One case is from the B.1.1.7 from the United Kingdom and the other is B.1.427 from California.

More News

Best of Oxford: Vote for your local favorites

MSDH: 20 percent of Lafayette County residents are fully vaccinated

Oxford Advances to Semi-Final Round of Strongest Town Contest

Oxford baseball routs Horn Lake in 2-6A opener

Spring Home Buying Season is Here

Lafayette County

MSDH: 20 percent of Lafayette County residents are fully vaccinated

News

Oxford Advances to Semi-Final Round of Strongest Town Contest

Elections

Justin Boyd withdraws from Ward 5 Aldermen race ahead of April 6 primary

Education

Oxford High student’s COVID-19 project wins Best of Fair at MSEF Region VII science fair

Elections

League of Women Voters hosting Candidate Forums 

News

‘We have learned a lot’: Oxford Aldermen back out of animal shelter consulting contract, hire Team Shelter USA

Lafayette County

Severe weather threat closes Lafayette schools, cancels vaccine appointments on Thursday

News

100 Years later: The Lynching of Adolphus Ross 

Food

The Pantry names L.A. Davis 2020 Volunteer of the Year

Business

Miller named Executive Director of the Office of Workforce Development

News

Oxford in 2nd round of Strongest Town Contest 

Lafayette County

Okolona man charged with sale of stolen firearm

Lafayette County

700 coronavirus vaccines available at Baptist Memorial Hospital-North Mississippi

Events

Oxford Film Festival set for in-person return this week

Business

COVID Caused Dip in State Tax Revenue, Rebound Beginning

Crime

Suspects identified in shooting at Archive Apartments

News

Status for “full Grove experience” during 2021 football season still uncertain

Lafayette County

ONE YEAR LATER: COVID-19 in Lafayette County

News

Property Transfers: March 8-12, 2021

Crime

Two suspects in custody following shooting at The Archive apartments

News

City of Oxford hires Animal Shelter Services to evaluate previous shelter operations

News

Severe weather forecast for Lafayette County on Wednesday

Lafayette County

Animal Rescue Corps transports remaining animals from Oxford Animal Shelter

News

Oxford Competing in Strongest Town Contest