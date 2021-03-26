expand
March 26, 2021

League of Women Voters hosting Candidate Forums 

By Staff Report

Published 12:51 pm Friday, March 26, 2021

The League of Women Voters Oxford/North Mississippi is proud to continue its sponsorship of candidate forums for local elections. 

 There are three Oxford Wards that have candidates participating in primary elections on April 6: Ward 1, Ward 3 and Ward 5.  

The Ward 1 Forum was held on March 22 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. The candidates are Rick Addy and Billy Crews. Addy chose not to attend, but Crews had an audience of 43 participants. The Moderator was Valeria Ross, Program Manager for Diversity and Inclusion for the College of Liberal arts at the University of Mississippi. A complete recording of the forum can be found here: https://tinyurl.com/59u5nxvf 

The primary election forums continues with Ward 3 on March 25, with Brian Hyneman and Alexandria White. Click here to register for the Ward 3 forum.

Ward 5 is scheduled for March 29, with Tracey Williams. Incumbent Preston Taylor has not confirmed. Click here to register for the Ward 5 forum. 

All forums are scheduled for 6 to 7:30 p.m. on their respective days. These moderated forums will be held via Zoom and in partnership with Listen First. Candidates will make a brief timed presentation of their positions, followed by questions submitted by the audience.  

LWVOXNMS will also host forums in April and May for the general election candidates. Those dates will be announced after March 30. 

LWVOXNMS is a nonpartisan political organization which encourages informed and active participation in government and never supports or opposes any political party or candidate.  

Questions may be directed to LWVOXNMS Evelyn Smith, Interim President, who can be reached at (662)801-7711 or emariejsmith@gmail.com or to Ruth O’Dell, director of communication, at delloruth@gmai.com or 706-4367710. 

 

 

 

