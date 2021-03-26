expand
March 26, 2021

Dr. James S. ”Doc” Ferguson

By Staff Report

Published 11:36 am Friday, March 26, 2021

Dr. James S. ”Doc” Ferguson, 1935-2021, former band director at the University of Mississippi and the University of Alabama passed away March 17, 2021 at the age of 85. He was preceded in death by his parents, Verell and Ruth Ferguson of Columbus, Mississippi. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Verell “VP” Ferguson, Jr. and sister Betty Allen. He is survived by his wife Micki Ferguson, sons James Smith Ferguson, Jr., and Robert Alexander Ferguson. Stepchildren, Travis Childress and Sunshyne Pothier. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Audubon Society. Full obituary can be found at https://tinyurl.com/jamesfergusonobit 

