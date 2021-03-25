expand
Ad Spot

March 26, 2021

Former Ole Miss wide receiver Elijah Moore catches a pass during Pro Day at the Manning Center, in Oxford, Miss. on Thursday, March 25, 2021. (©Bruce Newman)

Elijah Moore makes his case at Ole Miss Pro Day

By Jake Thompson

Published 6:06 pm Thursday, March 25, 2021

With the NFL Combine not taking place in its traditional format for a second straight year, Elijah Moore had one chance to make as good of an impression as possible with NFL scouts on Thursday.

Moore accomplished that goal during Ole Miss Pro Day inside the Indoor Practice Facility, putting up fast times in the 40-yard dash and three-cone drills and showing off his athleticism in passing drills.

Tight end Kenny Yeboah, kicker Luke Logan, offensive lineman Royce Newman and long snapper Jack Propst were the other current Rebels to participate in the Pro Day activities.

In the 40-yard dash, Moore posted a time of 4.32 seconds. In the weight room, he completed 17 reps at the bench press, but said he was aiming for 20. He also completed the three-cone drill in 6.65 seconds.

The former Ole Miss receiver said he felt he did all he could, and needed to do, to hear his name called on the first day of next month’s NFL Draft. Moore said he personally feels he should be the first name NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell should call off the board as heading to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

While having strong feelings of why he should be the number one overall pick, Moore also acknowledged that part of the process is also finding the right team and the right fit. If that does not come in the first pick or the second pick or even the first round, Moore said he will be happy where he lands.

“I don’t know why I don’t get picked first overall,” Moore said following Thursday’s Pro Day event. “You can’t tell me there are many people better than me. I feel like I’m the best offensive player in the whole draft. … Of course I have dreams and aspirations to go in the first round, but of course I want to go to the right position.”

A strong statement from one of the nation’s top offensive players last season, finishing first in the NCAA with 149.1 receiving yards per game. Moore also finished ahead of Heisman Trophy winner, and former Alabama receiver, DeVonta Smith, in catches per game with 10.8.

On Thursday, Moore was on the receiving end of passes thrown by former Ole Miss and NFL quarterback Chad Kelly. Kelly, who was pick No. 253 in the 2017 NFL Draft, played the role of quarterback during the passing drills. Former Ole Miss wide outs Damore’ea Stringfellow and Demarkus Lodge participated along with Moore.

Afterwards, Moore made the case for why Kelly should be on an NFL roster and not throwing passes during a Pro Day event.

“I don’t know how he’s not out there killing, ripping the league, man,” Moore said of Kelly. “The first workout I came out here, he made a bad throw and did like 40 push ups. I’ve never seen a quarterback do that. Just his mentality and how he runs the film room. Every day we’re watching film like we’re at practice. He’s even going up there and showing me how to run my own routes. …I’m grateful that he was throwing to me.”

The measurables for Moore are what some draft pundits have as potential hold backs when it comes to a high draft selection. With a 5-foot-9 frame, Moore is not the tallest receiver prospect in the draft.

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin, who did not watch much of the event due to the team holding their second spring practice earlier on Thursday, did offer support for his former receiver and waived off the notion that size still matters at that position.

“It’s not like he’s a midget,” Kiffin said of Moore’s stature. “With him, it’s important to understand his play count and work load in a game that are much different than a lot of these other receivers that you compare him to in the draft. When you watch him sometimes maybe he doesn’t look quite as fast, but you’ve got to understand he’s playing a lot of plays, there are like five to 10 seconds between snaps.”

Behind Moore, Yeboah was the second-most productive receiver last year for the Rebels. The scouts who were on hand for the Pro Day event did not get to see much of the tight end after he injured his hamstring during his 40-yard dash attempt and did not continue.

More News

Best of Oxford: Vote for your local favorites

Elijah Moore makes his case at Ole Miss Pro Day

‘We have learned a lot’: Oxford Aldermen back out of animal shelter consulting contract, hire Team Shelter USA

Severe weather threat closes Lafayette schools, cancels vaccine appointments on Thursday

100 Years later: The Lynching of Adolphus Ross 

News

‘We have learned a lot’: Oxford Aldermen back out of animal shelter consulting contract, hire Team Shelter USA

Lafayette County

Severe weather threat closes Lafayette schools, cancels vaccine appointments on Thursday

News

100 Years later: The Lynching of Adolphus Ross 

Food

The Pantry names L.A. Davis 2020 Volunteer of the Year

Business

Miller named Executive Director of the Office of Workforce Development

News

Oxford in 2nd round of Strongest Town Contest 

Lafayette County

Okolona man charged with sale of stolen firearm

Lafayette County

700 coronavirus vaccines available at Baptist Memorial Hospital-North Mississippi

Events

Oxford Film Festival set for in-person return this week

Business

COVID Caused Dip in State Tax Revenue, Rebound Beginning

Crime

Suspects identified in shooting at Archive Apartments

News

Status for “full Grove experience” during 2021 football season still uncertain

Lafayette County

ONE YEAR LATER: COVID-19 in Lafayette County

News

Property Transfers: March 8-12, 2021

Crime

Two suspects in custody following shooting at The Archive apartments

News

City of Oxford hires Animal Shelter Services to evaluate previous shelter operations

News

Severe weather forecast for Lafayette County on Wednesday

Lafayette County

Animal Rescue Corps transports remaining animals from Oxford Animal Shelter

News

Oxford Competing in Strongest Town Contest

Crime

Water Valley man arrested for forged checks

Crime

Pontotoc woman arrested after art theft

Education

Oxford High School juniors top Mississippi ACT composite scores

BREAKING NEWS

Mississippi opening Coronavirus vaccine appointments to all approved residents

Events

Red and Blue Run will replace Double Decker Run for 2021