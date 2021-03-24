Severe weather threat closes Lafayette schools, cancels vaccine appointments on Thursday

For a second-straight week, Lafayette County is in line to receive another round of severe weather.

Strong to severe storms are possible through Thursday evening, according to the National Weather Service in Memphis. There are expected to be two rounds of storms that will affect the Mid South.

The storms could produce high winds, hail and possibly tornadoes through the day. Lafayette County is currently a moderate risk, which is a 4 out of 5 on the high risk scale. The morning storm, which is forecast to arrive in the Oxford area around 8 a.m. on Thursday, is expected to be more discreet in nature and have a higher risk for large hail and damaging winds.

Another storm could arrive Thursday afternoon, and will be more of a proper storm front or line. Rain is forecast to arrive in Oxford around 11 p.m. on Wednesday and remain through 7 p.m. on Thursday. The high for Thursday is 70 with a low of 46 degrees, once the storm moves through.

Due to the potential for inclement weather, the Lafayette County School District is shifting to fully virtual instruction on Thursday. The Oxford School District is not planning to have a virtual day, as of publication time.

The Lafayette County COVID-19 drive-thru vaccine site will be closed on Thursday due to the potential threat of storms. All appointments for March 25 will be rescheduled at a later date, and those with appointments will be notified by email or a phone call.

This is a developing story. Updates are likely as the situation develops.