March 22, 2021

700 coronavirus vaccines available at Baptist Memorial Hospital-North Mississippi

By Anna Guizerix

Published 10:12 am Monday, March 22, 2021

Baptist Memorial Hospital-North Mississippi has 700 doses of the Moderna coronavirus vaccine to distribute to its employees and the LOU Community.

The vaccines will be administered by appointment only on Friday, March 26 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

According to a release from the hospital, qualifying individuals must be 18 or older, be a Mississippi resident or work full-time in Mississippi in a qualifying job, have not received a vaccine in last 14 days, and be able to return on April 23 for  a second vaccine dose.

To make an appointment, call 662-636-4353.

