expand
Ad Spot

March 17, 2021

A woman with the Animal Rescue Corps walks a dog to a crate for transport as dogs are removed from the Animal Shelter in Oxford, Miss. on Tuesday, March 16, 2021. (©Bruce Newman)

City of Oxford hires Animal Shelter Services to evaluate previous shelter operations

By Jake Thompson

Published 11:54 am Wednesday, March 17, 2021

The City of Oxford is bringing in an independent organization to evaluate their animal shelter and its previous operations.

During their regular meeting on Tuesday, the Board of Aldermen voted to sign a contract, hiring Tim Crum and Animal Shelter Services to provide fresh eyes on the situation surrounding the city’s animal shelter.

Crum and his staff will perform an assessment over a four-day period in April to see how the shelter can be run more efficiently and effectively and provide a comprehensive evaluation of the shelter. With the shelter being empty, Crum will evaluate the space and setup of the building, as well as look over prior management contracts between the city and nonprofit groups who ran the animal shelter.

Upon completion of the evaluation, Crum will make recommendations for the City of Oxford to manage the shelter and develop a successful animal shelter program.

“We believe that our best chance for a successful shelter is to begin by bringing in experts who can assess the needs of our particular community and then create a solid plan forward in view of that assessment,” Oxford Mayor Robyn Tannehill said. “We want an unbiased evaluation by someone who is an expert in the field and who is not currently, nor never been, connected to local agencies or individual interests. We want someone to assess our needs with a singular focus on protecting animals.”

Crum is a nationally recognized expert on fundraising, board governance and shelter operations in the animal shelter industry.

Earlier on Tuesday, the remaining animals at the shelter were picked up and transported by Animal Rescue Corps, based out of Nashville. The national nonprofit animal protection organization that specializes in assisting communities with large-scale animal issues will provide medical care and daily care until the animals are placed in one of ARC’s national placement partners.

Tannehill stated during the meeting that the city and Mississippi Critterz had mutually agreed to terminate their contract. Mississippi Critterz had been running the shelter, jointly owned by the City of Oxford and Lafayette County, since late 2018. Prior to Critterz taking over management of the shelter, the Oxford-Lafayette Humane Society ran the shelter since 2011.

Due to complaints and reports filed with the Oxford Police Department and Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department, which resulted in a two-week investigation into Mississippi Critterz last month, the City made the decision last week to shut down the shelter temporarily.

“Unfortunately, it’s become clear that this model of allowing a nonprofit to manage a shelter owned by the City of Oxford has been unsuccessful in every iteration since 2011,” Tannehill said.

The city owns the building, located at 413 McElroy Drive, pays utilities and provides all maintenance inside and outside of the building. The salary for an animal control officer is paid by the city, which is an agreed-upon amount based on the number of animals surrendered to the shelter by Oxford residents.

During the Board’s March 2 meeting, Oxford Police Chief Jeff McCutchen provided OPD’s findings from its investigation into Mississippi Critterz. He said the findings did not warrant criminal charges to be brought on to any individual working for the nonprofit, but several areas of concern were listed.

The Board voted at that time to form a committee to evaluate the findings and the current contract with Mississippi Critterz. On Tuesday, Tannehill announced a committee would not be formed and that the city would be bringing in Animal Shelter Services instead.

“At (the March 2 meeting) we did not have a clear plan moving forward, but I am glad to announce that things have fallen into place that will allow the City of Oxford start with a clean slate,” Tannehill said. “After two weeks of vigorous research and exploring all our options, it has become clear to me that a committee is not our best chance for success and could actually delay implementing measures that our community wants to see in place for the shelter and protection of animals.”

On Wednesday, the city’s building and grounds supervisor began assessing the shelter and the process of deep-cleaning and sanitizing the building.

The contract with Crum is for $22,000, and the cost will be shared with Lafayette County after the Board of Supervisors approved the contract during their regular meeting on Monday.

During Tuesday’s meeting, the Board voted to hire a new animal control officer and one kennel attendant to continue animal control services for the city. The shelter is not accepting animal surrenders at this time. The Oxford Police Department will handle animal control services until a new officer is hired.

More News

Best of Oxford: Vote for your local favorites

Buffen opts out of NIT, Shuler’s status uncertain for Ole Miss

City of Oxford hires Animal Shelter Services to evaluate previous shelter operations

No. 4 Ole Miss hosts Auburn to open SEC play this weekend

Severe weather forecast for Lafayette County on Wednesday

News

City of Oxford hires Animal Shelter Services to evaluate previous shelter operations

News

Severe weather forecast for Lafayette County on Wednesday

Lafayette County

Animal Rescue Corps transports remaining animals from Oxford Animal Shelter

News

Oxford Competing in Strongest Town Contest

Crime

Water Valley man arrested for forged checks

Crime

Pontotoc woman arrested after art theft

Education

Oxford High School juniors top Mississippi ACT composite scores

BREAKING NEWS

Mississippi opening Coronavirus vaccine appointments to all approved residents

Events

Red and Blue Run will replace Double Decker Run for 2021

Crime

Oxford man arrested on domestic violence charge

Crime

Oxford man charged with possession of 20 counts of child pornography

News

University of Mississippi to administer COVID-19 vaccines on campus through next week

Education

“DREAM JOB”: Roberson named next Superintendent of Oxford School District

Crime

Oxford man arrested for felony DUI

Business

Oxford Waffle House moving from previously planned location

News

Petition to change Highway 6 intersection reaches more than 5,100 signatures after fatal wreck

Lafayette County

Oxford Animal Shelter “Going to close down, at least temporarily”

Lafayette County

Veterinarians: Mississippi Critterz was “far exceeding” its capacity of care

Lafayette County

Fatal Crash on Highway 6 claims third life

Lafayette County

Mississippi Critterz Executive Director resigns, Board Member removed during emergency meeting

Lafayette County

Two killed in fatal wreck at Highway 6 and F.D. Buddy East Parkway intersection

News

City of Oxford: Mississippi Critterz must close to surrenders

News

Two-vehicle wreck at Highway 6 and Buddy East Parkway intersection

Education

University of Mississippi to continue requiring masks for remainder of spring semester