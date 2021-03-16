Water Valley man arrested for forged checks

A Water Valley man is facing felony charges after forging checks.

On Dec. 29, 2020, the Oxford Police Department took a report from a victim stating that someone had cashed checks from his checking account in excess of $3,000, which the victim did not write.

With assistance from the Batesville Police Department, OPD identified Corey Sims, 23, as the suspect who cashed the checks in question.

On March 6, Sims was stopped in Oxford and arrested without incident. Sims was charged with Uttering Forgery along with other misdemeanor charges and issued a $2,500 bond by a Lafayette County Justice Court Judge.