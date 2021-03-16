expand
March 16, 2021

Oxford High School juniors top Mississippi ACT composite scores

By Jake Thompson

Juniors at Oxford High School and Lafayette High School paced Mississippi with some of the highest ACT scores, according to the Mississippi Department of Education.

Last week, MDE released ACT results for the spring 2020 statewide administration of the ACT to all public high school juniors. Among the top in the state, OHS and Ocean Springs High School had the highest composite scores.

In 2020, OHS juniors raised the composite ACT average to 21.1, up from 20.9 in 2019. The average score for all Mississippi juniors increased one-tenth of a point to 17.7 from 17.6 in 2019. Ocean Springs High School improved its composite score by six-tenths of a point, raising it to 21.3 in 2020 from 20.7 in 2019.

Since 2015, Oxford High School has required students to take the ACT Test Prep course.

“Mr. Walter Freeman does an incredible job preparing our students, not only for the ACT exam, but for entering college at an appropriate academic level,” said OSD superintendent Brian Harvey. “If college-readiness is a priority in a school district, preparing students for the ACT must be a priority also.”

Lafayette High School’s composite scores were above the state average as well and improved its score from 2019. Last year, LHS juniors had a composite average of 19.6, raising it a tenth of a point from 19.5 in 2019.

The juniors at Water Valley High School improved their composite score 1.5 points to 18.4 in 2020 from 16.9 in 2019.

