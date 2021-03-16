expand
Ad Spot

March 16, 2021

Justin Heath Allen

By Staff Report

Published 12:02 pm Tuesday, March 16, 2021

Justin Heath Allen, age 25, passed away February 23, 2021 in Laredo, Texas.  

Justin was born on June 8, 1995 to Heath Allen and Joey Overstreet. He is survived by his two sons, Kaston Lee Allen and James Dennis Allen of Vicksburg; his sister, Kamryn Allen of Hernando; his brother, Zack Allen of Oxford; his mother, Joey Overstreet Bruckner (Sean) of Hernando; his father, Heath Allen (Kelly) of Batesville; paternal grandparents, Jimmy and Karen Allen of Batesville; maternal grandparents, Larry and Jonie Overstreet of Oxford; and a host of nieces and nephews.  

The memorial service and inurnment was held on Saturday, March 13, 2021 at Forrest Memorial Park in Batesville. 

 

More News

Best of Oxford: Vote for your local favorites

Animal Rescue Corps transports remaining animals from Oxford Animal Shelter

Oxford Competing in Strongest Town Contest

Water Valley man arrested for forged checks

Pontotoc woman arrested after art theft

Lafayette County

Animal Rescue Corps transports remaining animals from Oxford Animal Shelter

News

Oxford Competing in Strongest Town Contest

Crime

Water Valley man arrested for forged checks

Crime

Pontotoc woman arrested after art theft

Education

Oxford High School juniors top Mississippi ACT composite scores

BREAKING NEWS

Mississippi opening Coronavirus vaccine appointments to all approved residents

Events

Red and Blue Run will replace Double Decker Run for 2021

Crime

Oxford man arrested on domestic violence charge

Crime

Oxford man charged with possession of 20 counts of child pornography

News

University of Mississippi to administer COVID-19 vaccines on campus through next week

Education

“DREAM JOB”: Roberson named next Superintendent of Oxford School District

Crime

Oxford man arrested for felony DUI

Business

Oxford Waffle House moving from previously planned location

News

Petition to change Highway 6 intersection reaches more than 5,100 signatures after fatal wreck

Lafayette County

Oxford Animal Shelter “Going to close down, at least temporarily”

Lafayette County

Veterinarians: Mississippi Critterz was “far exceeding” its capacity of care

Lafayette County

Fatal Crash on Highway 6 claims third life

Lafayette County

Mississippi Critterz Executive Director resigns, Board Member removed during emergency meeting

Lafayette County

Two killed in fatal wreck at Highway 6 and F.D. Buddy East Parkway intersection

News

City of Oxford: Mississippi Critterz must close to surrenders

News

Two-vehicle wreck at Highway 6 and Buddy East Parkway intersection

Education

University of Mississippi to continue requiring masks for remainder of spring semester

Crime

Indiana man charged with rape in connection to 2013 sexual assault case

Lafayette County

Oxford Police: No criminal charges filed against Mississippi Critterz