expand
Ad Spot

March 15, 2021

The COVID-19 vaccine is now being administered at the Oxford Conference Center and National Guard Armory, located on Sisk Avenue. The vaccine is available, by appointment only, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Jake Thompson/Oxford Eagle)

Mississippi opening Coronavirus vaccine appointments to all approved residents

By Anna Guizerix

Published 11:55 am Monday, March 15, 2021

All Mississippi residents who are of age to receive the coronavirus vaccine will be able to sign up for a slot beginning tomorrow, March 16.

In a tweet, Gov. Tate Reeves announced that there were almost 10,000 vaccination appointments available statewide.

“If you’re over 50, lock them down TODAY!” Reeves said in the tweet. “… Get your shot friends – and let’s get back to normal.”

The announcement comes on the heels of Reeves’ decision to follow suit with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and remove all statewide mask mandates and most occupancy requirements for public spaces.

Hours after Reeves’ announcement, the Oxford Board of Aldermen voted to lift the local mask mandate,which had been in place for almost a year.

There are currently two types of mRNA vaccines available in Mississippi: Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna. The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is approved for those age 16 and older, while Moderna is approved for those age 18 and older.

Both vaccines require two doses for an individual to be considered fully vaccinated, and the second shot must ideally be administered between 21 and 28 days after the first dose.

On Feb. 27, the Food and Drug Administration also approved a one-shot adenovirus vaccine from Johnson & Johnson for those 18 and older.

While it has shown to be less effective than the two-dose vaccines, only requiring one dose will make the Johnson & Johnson vaccine easier to distribute.

Lafayette County’s vaccination site is a drive-thru located at the National Guard Armory at 100 Ed Perry Blvd., behind the Oxford Conference Center. To book an appointment for the coronavirus vaccine, visit covidvaccine.umc.edu.

More News

Best of Oxford: Vote for your local favorites

Mississippi opening Coronavirus vaccine appointments to all approved residents

Ole Miss not selected for NCAA Tournament, named a COVID-19 replacement

Graham’s walk-off home run gives No. 4 Ole Miss eighth straight win

Oxford rallies to defeat Lafayette in second game of crosstown series

BREAKING NEWS

Mississippi opening Coronavirus vaccine appointments to all approved residents

Events

Red and Blue Run will replace Double Decker Run for 2021

Crime

Oxford man arrested on domestic violence charge

Crime

Oxford man charged with possession of 20 counts of child pornography

News

University of Mississippi to administer COVID-19 vaccines on campus through next week

Education

“DREAM JOB”: Roberson named next Superintendent of Oxford School District

Crime

Oxford man arrested for felony DUI

Business

Oxford Waffle House moving from previously planned location

News

Petition to change Highway 6 intersection reaches more than 5,100 signatures after fatal wreck

Lafayette County

Oxford Animal Shelter “Going to close down, at least temporarily”

Lafayette County

Veterinarians: Mississippi Critterz was “far exceeding” its capacity of care

Lafayette County

Fatal Crash on Highway 6 claims third life

Lafayette County

Mississippi Critterz Executive Director resigns, Board Member removed during emergency meeting

Lafayette County

Two killed in fatal wreck at Highway 6 and F.D. Buddy East Parkway intersection

News

City of Oxford: Mississippi Critterz must close to surrenders

News

Two-vehicle wreck at Highway 6 and Buddy East Parkway intersection

Education

University of Mississippi to continue requiring masks for remainder of spring semester

Crime

Indiana man charged with rape in connection to 2013 sexual assault case

Lafayette County

Oxford Police: No criminal charges filed against Mississippi Critterz

News

North Mississippi Farmers endure great challenges following winter storms

News

Oxford lifts mask mandate: Aldermen vote to follow Reeves’ executive order

Education

Oxford School District honors Parents of the Year

Lafayette County

Oxford animal shelter investigation added to Aldermen meeting agenda

Education

Lafayette County School District announces Parents of the Year