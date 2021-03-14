expand
March 14, 2021

Ole Miss guard Jarkel Joiner reacts during the game against LSU in the quarterfinal round of the SEC Tournament at Bridgestone Arena in Nasvhille on Friday, March 12, 2021. The Rebels were named the No. 4 Replacement team for this year's NCAA Tournament. (Joshua McCoy/Ole Miss Athletics)

Ole Miss not selected for NCAA Tournament, named a COVID-19 replacement

By Jake Thompson

Published 6:01 pm Sunday, March 14, 2021

The Ole Miss men’s basketball team was not selected in the Field of 68 for this year’s NCAA Tournament, but they could still need their dancing shoes.

Following the announcement of the tournament’s full field, Ole Miss was named one of the First Four Out and the No. 4 COVID-19 replacement team.

Louisville, Colorado State and Saint Louis are three teams ahead of the Rebels. Should a team be unable to travel to Indianapolis and play in their scheduled first round game, one of the four replacement teams will receive their spot. The deadline to be selected as a replacement team is Tuesday.

The Rebels put themselves in position to find themselves in their second straight NCAA Tournament. Last year’s was canceled due the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. A win against LSU in Friday’s quarterfinal round of the SEC Tournament would have all but locked Ole Miss into one of the final spots, but the Tigers edged out a 76-73 win.

Earning one of the replacement spots also ensures the Rebels will be a No. 1 seed in this year’s National Invitational Tournament (NIT). The NIT field, which was reduced from 32 teams to 16 teams in 2021, will be announced on Sunday at 7:30 p.m. on ESPNU.

