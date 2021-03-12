expand
March 13, 2021

Oxford man charged with possession of 20 counts of child pornography

By Jake Thompson

Published 4:43 pm Friday, March 12, 2021

An Oxford man is facing felony child pornography charges following an investigation by the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

On March 11, investigators with the Oxford Police Department, attached to the task force, arrested Quientin Wortham, 18, for possessing child pornography. The investigators became aware of the alleged crimes after receiving cyber tips.

Wortham was issued a $100,000 bond by a Lafayette County Justice Court Judge for 20 counts of Possession of Child Pornography.

