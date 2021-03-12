expand
March 13, 2021

Ole Miss women’s basketball head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin coaching her players against Arkansas during the second round of the SEC Women's Basketball Tournament on Thursday, March 4, 2020 in Greenville, SC. Ole Miss announced a four-year contract extension for McCuin on Wednesday. (Todd Van Emst/SEC)

Four More Years: Ole Miss extends Yolett McPhee-McCuin’s contract

By Jake Thompson

Published 10:01 am Friday, March 12, 2021

On the heels of the Ole Miss women’s basketball team’s best season under head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin, Ole Miss announced the third-year coach will be staying in Oxford a little longer.

Ole Miss athletics director Kieth Carter announced a four-year contract extension for McCuin on Wednesday. Financial terms of the contract extension, which runs through 2025, were not disclosed, but Ole Miss did state additional financial commitments have been dedicated to McCuin’s staff.

“Coach Yo has taken incredible strides in elevating Ole Miss Women’s Basketball to national contention,” Carter said. “From recruiting to style of play to the personal growth of student-athletes, she is committed to excelling in all facets of the program, and that dedication was clear in the momentum our team established this season. With Yo’s energy, leadership and vision, Ole Miss is on a championship path, and we’re excited to see the journey.”

Hired in April of 2018, McCuin came in with the task of getting the Rebels back to the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament for the first time since 2007. The first two years were a struggle, with Ole Miss going 0-16 in Southeastern Conference play last season.

This season, with Madison Scott leading the No. 1 recruiting class, the building blocks of a program revival are evident, with three wins over ranked opponents.

Finishing with at least four SEC wins for the first time since the 2015-16 season, Ole Miss took a small step forward in 2021.

“I appreciate Chancellor Boyce and Keith for their belief in me and my vision,” McCuin said. “In addition, I’d like to thank Lynnette Johnson for her support, mentorship and commitment to our program. When I took this opportunity three years ago, I had every intent to build this program from the ground up. I knew it was more important to hire people that I felt could bring my vision to life. My staff and I have been working tirelessly to get to the point that we’re at currently, and while we know we’ve accomplished tons, we are fully aware that there’s still more work to do. I would be remiss if I didn’t include our players who have sacrificed and overcome major adversity this season while still making history on the court, community and classroom. My vision is clear, I am motivated and my whole staff is committed.”

Sitting at 11-11, Ole Miss is waiting to see if their season will continue into next week’s NCAA Tournament. With a NET ranking of 42 and a 4-8 record against the NET top-50, the Rebels are currently sitting in the First Four Out group, according to ESPN’s Charlie Creme’s latest projections.

The Women’s NCAA Tournament selection show is March 15 at 6 p.m. CT on ESPN.

