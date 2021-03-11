expand
March 11, 2021

The C.M. “Tad” Smith Coliseum on the campus of The University of Mississippi will administer COVID-19 vaccinations through next week for all campus workers currently elibigle to sign up. (Jake Thompson/Oxford Eagle)

University of Mississippi to administer COVID-19 vaccines on campus through next week

By Jake Thompson

Published 11:02 am Thursday, March 11, 2021

The University of Mississippi will be offering COVID-19 vaccine appointments on its campus for a select number of days through next week.

In an alert through UM Today from the Provost’s office on Wednesday, it was announced vaccines can be obtained at the C.M. “Tad” Smith Coliseum starting on Friday.

The university received a limited amount of the Pfizer vaccine, which requires two doses over a three-week period to be fully effective.

The message sent to the Ole Miss campus community encouraged all campus workers including faculty, staff, graduate student workers and undergraduate student workers to sign up for an appointment if they have not already done so at another vaccine site.

Ole Miss will be following the eligibility criteria as determined by the Mississippi State Department of Health. Those who are currently eligible to sign up for a vaccine appointment are: healthcare workers and EMTs/Paramedics, those 50 years of age and older, those 18 to 49 years of age with an underlying medical condition, all teachers/staff/employees in K-12, preschool or childcare settings and all first responders.

The vaccine site on campus is currently only intended to serve Ole Miss workers, and vaccines will be administered free of charge. To make an appointment, visit uofmississippi.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_4TTmYyDX79HCU61.

Vaccine appointments will be available the following dates and times:

  • Friday, March 12 — 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Saturday, March 13 — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Tuesday, March 16 — 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Thursday, March 18 — 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Once a person has made an appointment, they will be emailed a parking pass for the Tad Pad parking lot and medical forms to be filled out. Pharmacists and trained student pharmacists under the supervision of a clinical pharmacist will administer the vaccines. Patients will then sit in an observation area for 15 minutes after receiving the vaccine.

Further information can be found by calling the Ole Miss info line at 662-915-3600 or on the vaccination appointment page.

