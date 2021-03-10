expand
Ad Spot

March 10, 2021

Oxford’s Dixon Webb (3) throws a pitch against Lafayette at W.V. Brewer Field on Tuesday, March 9, 2021. The Chargers won 12-2 in five innings. (Jake Thompson/Oxford Eagle)

Oxford baseball tops Lafayette in Game 1 of crosstown series

By Jake Thompson

Published 9:21 am Wednesday, March 10, 2021

It may not be the Subway Series, but Oxford and Lafayette are providing a week-long crosstown rivalry on the baseball diamond.

On Tuesday, the two teams met at W.V. Brewer Field in the first game of a three-game series this week. The Chargers took the opening game, defeating the Commodores 12-2 in five innings.

The bats were hot for Oxford (6-1) as they took advantage of a poor outing by Lafayette’s Taylor Tarver and a couple Commodore errors to score nine runs in the first three innings. The Chargers batted around in the second frame.

“For us, it was more about us tonight. It was more about us continuing to give ourselves opportunities to score and then coming through,” said Oxford head coach Chris Baughman. “Our kids were great with two outs. Our kids were great with runners in scoring position and that’s what you’ve got to do to beat good teams.”

Oxford scored 12 runs off 12 hits with right fielder Hays Roth leading the team, going 3-for-4 with three runs batted in. Leadoff hitter, and Ole Miss commit, Kelly Crumpton went 2-for-3 with 2 RBIs and a walk.

On the mound, Dixon Webb worked a complete game for the Chargers, pitching five innings and giving up two runs off three hits while striking out six Lafayette batters and walking two.

Lafayette (4-3) struggled at the plate, but managed to get a run off Webb in the third and fourth innings. The Commodores never really gave themselves a chance as runners on base or in scoring position were hard to come by, leaving only two on base the entire game.

“They came in and kicked our teeth in,” said Lafayette head coach John Walker. “We didn’t do anything particularly well. Bottom line, I didn’t have us ready to play tonight and it showed. We didn’t get great pitching. (Oxford) put some barrels on the ball early and we just never recovered. Kind of snowballed on us.”

Tarver worked two innings, giving up five runs off six hits. Sam Larson worked one inning of relief before Colton Foster worked the final two frames.

At the plate, Tarver went 1-for-2 with an RBI while Elijah Thompson went 1-for-3 with a RBI.

Oxford and Lafayette will resume their series with Game 2 on Friday at Oxford’s Edwin Moak Field at 7 p.m. The final game of the series will be on Saturday back at Lafayette at 2 p.m.

More News

Best of Oxford: Vote for your local favorites

Oxford baseball tops Lafayette in Game 1 of crosstown series

Ole Miss men head to SEC Tournament with NCAA Tournament hopes still alive

McCuin: If Ole Miss is not a NCAA Tournament team, then “Who is?”

OUR VIEW: Animal Shelter in danger of history repeating itself

Crime

Oxford man arrested for felony DUI

Business

Oxford Waffle House moving from previously planned location

News

Petition to change Highway 6 intersection reaches more than 5,100 signatures after fatal wreck

Lafayette County

Oxford Animal Shelter “Going to close down, at least temporarily”

Lafayette County

Veterinarians: Mississippi Critterz was “far exceeding” its capacity of care

Lafayette County

Fatal Crash on Highway 6 claims third life

Lafayette County

Mississippi Critterz Executive Director resigns, Board Member removed during emergency meeting

Lafayette County

Two killed in fatal wreck at Highway 6 and F.D. Buddy East Parkway intersection

News

City of Oxford: Mississippi Critterz must close to surrenders

News

Two-vehicle wreck at Highway 6 and Buddy East Parkway intersection

Education

University of Mississippi to continue requiring masks for remainder of spring semester

Crime

Indiana man charged with rape in connection to 2013 sexual assault case

Lafayette County

Oxford Police: No criminal charges filed against Mississippi Critterz

News

North Mississippi Farmers endure great challenges following winter storms

News

Oxford lifts mask mandate: Aldermen vote to follow Reeves’ executive order

Education

Oxford School District honors Parents of the Year

Lafayette County

Oxford animal shelter investigation added to Aldermen meeting agenda

Education

Lafayette County School District announces Parents of the Year

Education

University of Mississippi to have “full, in-person campus experience” for Fall 2021 semester

Lafayette County

Private group to lead Old Taylor Road beautification efforts

Lafayette County

Oxford Animal Shelter cleaning up amidst investigation

Crime

Arrests made in mTrade Park soccer field vandalism

News

Alleged prank call leads to lockdown of Oxford School District campuses

Lafayette County

Board of Supervisors approve 2021 plan for Lafayette County roads