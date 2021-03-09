expand
March 9, 2021

Nancy C. Truax

By Staff Report

Published 12:21 pm Tuesday, March 9, 2021

Nancy C. Truax, 89, of Huntsville passed away March 6, 2021. 

She had been a resident of Huntsville, Ala. for 20 years. Nancy received her bachelor’s degree from Henderson State Teachers College and a master’s degree from the University of Mississippi. 

She taught English in the Crossett, Ark. school system and later was a librarian at the University of Mississippi Library. Upon retirement, she and her husband moved to Huntsville. 

Nancy was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Robert L. Truax, her parents Dewey and Alta Camp; and her sister Kathleen Camp. Survivors include daughter, Leigh Losset (Keith) of Huntsville, AL; son, Jim Truax of Galena, OH; granddaughter, Courtney Silverbach (Ted) of Acworth, GA; grandson, Andrew Truax of Selma, AL; and great-grandchildren Shepard, Riley, and Gavin Silverbach of Acworth, GA.  

To avoid health risks to all, the family will privately celebrate her life. 

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Huntsville Public Library or to Caring for Life Hospice Family Care. 

