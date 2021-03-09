expand
March 9, 2021

Milton Bradley

By Staff Report

Published 12:34 pm Tuesday, March 9, 2021

Milton Bradley, 80, passed away suddenly on Friday, March 5, 2021, in Oxford. A private memorial service will be held at Garden of Memories Cemetery in Oxford. Bro. Wes Hughes will officiate. Coleman Funeral Home of Oxford is in charge of arrangements.
Mr. Bradley was born November 15, 1940, in Jackson to V.N. and Elvis Bradley. He received his Associates Degree at Itawamba Junior College where he was quarterback for the football team. He had a career as an engineer with South Central Bell. Mr. Bradley was married to Sandra Bradley, and they were members of Calvary Baptist Church where he had served as a deacon. He loved going to church and was so excited to be able to go back after getting his COVID vaccine.
An active life was an understatement for Milton Bradley. As a young man in California, he was a member of the Hot Shot firefighter team. He was a member of Masons – OD Smith #33 Lodge, where he had served as past Master. He loved all things aviation and was a member of an aviation club that flew model planes. He made homemade knives and one man boats. Fishing also brought him great joy. When his wife was too sick to any longer manage the kitchen, he learned that he could cook and entertain and actually learned that he was a very good cook. The later years of his life he spent a lot of time cooking and sharing meals he prepared on Facebook.
Mr. Bradley is best remembered by his family as being a very gentle man who never said an unkind word about anyone.
Milton Bradley leaves his family a legacy of squeezing everything possible out of life.
Mr. Bradley is survived by two daughters, Tracie Russell of Oxford, MS, and Leslie (Scott) Brooks of Oxford, MS; one son, William (Carole) Scott Bradley of St. Louis, MO; three brothers, Doug Bradley of Tupelo, MS, Vernon Bradley of Calhoun, LA, and David Bradley of Shannon, MS; one sister, Midge Earnest of Tupelo, MS; and three grandchildren, Tate Russell of Oxford, MS, Elizabeth Bradley and Justin Bradley, both of St. Louis, MO.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Sandra; his parents, V.N. and Elvis Bradley; and one sister, Mary Ann Lann.
Memorials may be sent to Calvary Baptist Church (15 CR 207, Oxford, MS 38655).
